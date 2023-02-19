 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will air live on Sunday, Feb. 19 on TNT. Watch LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo pick their teams and battle it out for bragging rights to be called the NBA’s best. Team LeBron has taken the past five All-Star games in a row, but will Team Antetokounmpo break the streak this year? You’ll just have to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and find out, which you can do with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game

About 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star game will be drafted one hour before tip-off by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition to the two captains, this year’s roster of starters and reserves includes:

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks): Team captain
  • Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets): replacing injured Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  • Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Reserves:

  • Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
  • Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
  • DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
  • Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • Julius Randle (New York Knicks)
  • Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) injury replacement

Western Conference Roster

Starters

  • LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): Team captain
  • Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
  • Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz): replacing Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzles): replacing Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Reserves:

  • Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) injury replacement
  • De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) injury replacement
  • Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers)
  • Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

The evening’s coverage will begin at 6 p.m. with a special 90-minute “NBA All-Star Tip-Off” on TNT highlighted by an extended conversation between coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski and the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader James. Chris Haynes will be providing reports throughout the pregame telecast.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT and TBS will simulcast the first-ever NBA All-Star Draft conducted live before the game, with the two captains, James and Antetokounmpo, selecting their teams from a pool of starters and reserves. The first 30 minutes of the TNT broadcast will also be streamed live on the Bleacher Report app.

Brian Anderson will call the game for the first time, alongside Reggie Miller (his 16th time providing NBA All-Star Game analysis) and Candace Parker, making her NBA All-Star Game commentating debut and the first woman to call an NBA All-Star Game. Dennis Scott will provide sideline reporting throughout the telecast, his second time doing so. Check out the evening’s schedule below.

Date Time (ET) Event Channel
Sunday, Feb. 19 6 p.m. “NBA All-Star Tipoff” TNT
7:30 p.m. NBA All-Star Draft TBS, TNT
8:30 p.m. 2023 NBA All-Star Game TNT

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option for 2023 NBA All-Star Game:

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly streaming service and don’t necessarily need a free trial, Sling TV could be the best bet. Thanks to a special promotion from the streamer, you can now get a subscription for just $20 for your first month, which means that you can stream this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend at a pretty reasonable rate!

Both the Sling Blue and Orange packages carry TNT, so you can compare and contrast the channel options between the two plans. But, for sports, fans, we’d recommend getting the Orange and Blue package, which will give you TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, USA Network, FOX, and CBS.

A monthly subscription to Sling is normally $40 per month, but right now new users can sign up and get 50% off your first month. If you opt for both Orange and Blue, a regular month would be $55, but with the current deal, it would be just $27.50.

How to Stream 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. (TKTK NUMBER) of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT and TBS + 14 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: TNT and TBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and TBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Check out the Western All-Stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

