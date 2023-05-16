How to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on Fubo

Fubo is well-known to sports fans as one of the top live TV streaming services available in terms of live sports coverage. The service carries a wide array of regional and national sports channels, such as NFL RedZone, MLB Network, ESPN, FS1, as well as Bally Sports regional sports networks, and much more.

Unfortunately for Fubo users, they won’t be able to see both 2023 NBA Conference Finals series with their subscription. Fubo does carry ESPN, as well as ABC in many markets, so users should be set to watch the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. However, although Fubo representatives have said they’d “love” to carry the Turner Networks again, the service does not currently offer TNT, which means the Eastern Conference Finals are unavailable on Fubo.

To ensure they don’t miss a second of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics series, Fubo users will need a live TV streamer that carries TNT in addition to ABC and ESPN. Keep scrolling to learn more about your options!

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV carry each of the three channels you’ll need to see all games in the 2023 NBA Conference Finals. But which one is the best pick for you? Check below, where we break down the qualities of each platform and help you make the best-informed decision possible.

Top Choice: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re a roundball superfan and you need to see each contest of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, you should look into DIRECTV STREAM first. This service starts at $74.99, but it comes with a five-day free trial for all new customers. A limited-time offer from DIRECTV also means new users get $10 per month off their monthly price for the first three months they’re subscribed.

Fubo users will appreciate the wide array of live sports on DIRECTV STREAM, including the number of baseball games available on the service. DIRECTV STREAM also carries more top entertainment and news cable channels than any other service, so Fubo customers who try it out might decide to make the switch permanent.

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 per month with a five-day free trial. New users get $10 per month off for the first three months.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

If you’re looking to move away from Fubo to save yourself a little money, Sling TV is the perfect option to watch the 2023 NBA Conference Finals. Its plans normally start at $40 per month, but a special deal from Sling means new users can sign up now and get their first month for $20.

Sling’s Orange plan offers TNT and ESPN, but what about the one game from the Western Conference Finals that will be shown on ABC? No worries there, because that game will also be simulcast on ESPN3, which is included with the Sling Orange package.

Sling TV plans normally start at $40 per month, but new users can get their first month for $20.

Best Bundled Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent choice for users who like bonuses. This service starts at $69.99 per month, and ABC, ESPN and TNT will be included in the base plan. The best part about a Hulu + Live TV subscription is its companion streamers; users get free Disney+ and ESPN+ just for signing up.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free Disney+ and ESPN+ ($18 value).

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is still a good choice for streaming the 2023 NBA Conference Finals, despite it being last on our list. Plans start at $72.99 per month, so it’s a bit cheaper than Fubo, and it carries all the channels you’ll need to see the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

What YouTube TV doesn’t offer is extras, at least not to the scale of the other services mentioned. There’s no free trial that all new users get, and there are no premium streaming services included in the price. It also does not offer regional sports channels, so Fubo customers who need those to watch their favorite teams won’t find them on YouTube TV.