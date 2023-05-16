How to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services available, especially when it comes to price. The service normally starts at $40 per month, though thanks to a special offer from Sling new users can now try the service for 50% off for the first 30 days. That brings your first month’s subscription to Sling to just $20 for a limited time.

As the 2023 NBA Conference Finals approach, there’s no better way for cord-cutters to watch them while saving a little money. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, which will carry all but one of the Western Conference Finals games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The one game in this series that won’t appear on ESPN will be shown on ABC, but since this game will be simulcast on ESPN3, it will still be available to Sling Orange subscribers.

All contests of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be shown on TNT. Sling Orange also has this channel, so there’s no need to worry that you won’t see every game of both conference final series.

What is the Schedule for the 2023 NBA Conference Finals Series?

The Western Conference Finals start Tuesday, May 16, while the Eastern Conference Finals start Wednesday, May 17. All games are currently scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tuesday, May 16 8:30 p.m. Game 1-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN Thursday, May 18 8:30 p.m. Game 2- Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN Saturday, May 20 8:30 p.m. Game 3- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ABC Monday, May 22 8:30 p.m. Game 4- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Wednesday, May 24 8:30 p.m. Game 5* -Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN Friday, May 26 8:30 p.m. Game 6*- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Sunday, May 28 8:30 p.m. Game 7* -Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

DATE TIME (ET) Game Network Wednesday, May 17 8:30 p.m. Game 1-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Friday, May 19 8:30 p.m. Game 2-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Sunday May 21 8:30 p.m. Game 3- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Tuesday, May 23 8:30 p.m. Game 4- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Thursday, May 25 8:30 p.m. Game 5*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Saturday, May 27 8:30 p.m. Game 6*- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Monday, May 29 8:30 p.m. Game 7*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT

{*} denotes if necessary

Other Options to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

If you’re a Sling subscriber already and you’re looking to add more channels to your live TV streaming lineup, you may be considering switching to another service that allows you to watch the NBA Conference Finals in 2023. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV will all carry each game of both series, so you have some options to pick from if you’re thinking of leaving Sling TV behind.

Top Choice: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re thinking of defecting from Sling TV because it doesn’t have as many channels as you’d like, DIRECTV STREAM is the best choice for you. This service carries more of the top cable news and entertainment channels than any other, including ABC, ESPN, and TNT, so you’re set for the 2023 NBA Conference Finals.

Plans to this service normally start at $74.99, after a five-day free trial that comes standard to all new users. But a limited-time offer from DIRECTV means that new users also get $10 off their subscription per month for their first three months of service.

Best Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great choice if you’re considering leaving Sling to watch the rest of the 2023 NBA playoffs. ABC, ESPN, and TNT come standard with this service, and plans start at $69.99 per month, so it’s a little cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM. Hulu + Live TV is an excellent value proposition as well because the monthly price includes free access to the Disney Bundle. That means that you’ll get Disney+ and ESPN+ for no extra cost just for signing up!

Last Option: YouTube TV

Starting at $72.99 per month, YouTube TV comes squarely in the middle of DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV in terms of price. You won’t miss any NBA Conference Finals games with this streamer, as it has ABC, ESPN and TNT in most markets.

We’ve slotted it behind those other two services because it can’t match either of them in terms of extras. YouTube TV does not offer all new customers the same free trial, and it also does not come with any free streaming services bundled into the price of a subscription. That’s why YouTube TV, although still a perfectly viable option, is last on our list of services that allow you to stream the 2023 NBA Conference Finals.