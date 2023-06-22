How to Watch 2023 NBA Draft Live Online for Free Without Cable

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is headed to the NBA! Wembanyama is expected to be taken first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22 on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. See the best young basketball talent from across the globe find out where they’ll begin their NBA careers, and watch the future of the league change in a single evening. You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. You can watch ABC and ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About 2023 NBA Draft
This year’s NBA Finals showed how important a draft can be if teams hit on their players. The 2023 champion Denver Nuggets built their team through the draft, acquiring pieces to fit around former 41st-overall pick Nikola Jokic like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun through the draft.
This year’s draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will be all about Wemby. Victor Wembanyama is the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick, with his 7 foot 4 inch height and legitimate guard skills, three-point shooting and sticky defense. Wembanyama is sure to go to the San Antonio Spurs at pick 1, which means you’ll likely hear draftniks from across the country declare this year’s draft really starts at pick 2.
ABC
ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
ESPN
ESPN is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
