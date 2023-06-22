How to Watch 2023 NBA Draft Live Online for Free Without Cable

Limited Time: Get 37% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $25)

About 2023 NBA Draft

This year’s NBA Finals showed how important a draft can be if teams hit on their players. The 2023 champion Denver Nuggets built their team through the draft, acquiring pieces to fit around former 41st-overall pick Nikola Jokic like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun through the draft.

This year’s draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will be all about Wemby. Victor Wembanyama is the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick, with his 7 foot 4 inch height and legitimate guard skills, three-point shooting and sticky defense. Wembanyama is sure to go to the San Antonio Spurs at pick 1, which means you’ll likely hear draftniks from across the country declare this year’s draft really starts at pick 2.

Can you watch 2023 NBA Draft for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC and ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM.

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 NBA Draft as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 NBA Draft with a free trial of Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NBA Draft?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch ABC and ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

