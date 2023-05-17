How to Watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Live For Free Without Cable
The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals are set! The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics for the third time in four years in the conference final series, with the chance to play for an NBA championship on the line. The series starts Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m., and games will exclusively on TNT. Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler continue his incredible streak of play, or will Jayson Tatum and company cool off the Heat? Find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals
- When: Starts Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
About 2023NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Miami Heat have been one of the best storylines of the 2023 NBA playoffs thus far. After barely making the postseason as a No. 8 seed, they defeated the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, then crushed the hopes of New York Knicks fans everywhere in the by downing that team convincingly in the semifinals.
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to make their 22nd conference finals appearance in NBA history, after coming back from a 3-2 deficit to the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals. Jayson Tatum put the team on his back during Game 7, becoming the highest scoring player in a game 7 in league history and pouring on more than 50 points. The stage is set for an incredible series, even if the Heat and Celtics are meeting for the third time in four years in the series.
Check out the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Schedule here!
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wednesday, May 17
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 1-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
|TNT
|Friday, May 19
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 2-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
|TNT
|Sunday May 21
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 3- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
|TNT
|Tuesday, May 23
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 4- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
|TNT
|Thursday, May 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 5*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
|TNT
|Saturday, May 27
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 6*- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
|TNT
|Monday, May 29
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 7*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
|TNT
{*} denotes if necessary
How to Stream 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET $10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•