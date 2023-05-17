How to Watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals are set! The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics for the third time in four years in the conference final series, with the chance to play for an NBA championship on the line. The series starts Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m., and games will exclusively on TNT. Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler continue his incredible streak of play, or will Jayson Tatum and company cool off the Heat? Find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

When: Starts Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Starts Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)

About 2023NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat have been one of the best storylines of the 2023 NBA playoffs thus far. After barely making the postseason as a No. 8 seed, they defeated the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, then crushed the hopes of New York Knicks fans everywhere in the by downing that team convincingly in the semifinals.

The Boston Celtics are gearing up to make their 22nd conference finals appearance in NBA history, after coming back from a 3-2 deficit to the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals. Jayson Tatum put the team on his back during Game 7, becoming the highest scoring player in a game 7 in league history and pouring on more than 50 points. The stage is set for an incredible series, even if the Heat and Celtics are meeting for the third time in four years in the series.

Check out the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Schedule here!

DATE TIME (ET) Game Network Wednesday, May 17 8:30 p.m. Game 1-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Friday, May 19 8:30 p.m. Game 2-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Sunday May 21 8:30 p.m. Game 3- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Tuesday, May 23 8:30 p.m. Game 4- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Thursday, May 25 8:30 p.m. Game 5*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT Saturday, May 27 8:30 p.m. Game 6*- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat TNT Monday, May 29 8:30 p.m. Game 7*- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics TNT

{*} denotes if necessary

How to Stream 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

