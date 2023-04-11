 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NBA playoffs are here! While the heavy hitters in the two conferences like the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks take it easy for a few days, the last couple playoff spots are still up for grabs! To decide which squads will make it into the postseason tournament and which are headed home, a mini-play-in tournament will be held starting Tuesday, April 11 on ESPN and TNT. Will your team be one of the last to squeak through? Find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to watch 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament

About 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament

The eight teams participating in this year’s play-in tournament are the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves for the Western Conference, and the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors in the East.

The No. 7 seeded teams (Heat, Lakers) will play the 8th-seeded squads (Hawks, Timberwolves) for the right to claim the 7 slot throughout the playoffs. The loser of this game will go on to play the winners of the 9-seed versus 10-seed matchups to lock up the 8th seed.

Confused? Check out a full schedule of play-in tournament games below!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, April 11 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat TNT
10:00 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers TNT
Wednesday, April 12 7 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors ESPN
9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN
Friday, April 14 9:30 or 10 p.m. East Loser 7/8 vs. East Winner 9/10 TNT
9:30 or 10 p.m. West Loser 7/8 vs. West Winner 9/10 ESPN

How to Stream 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA Play-in Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 14 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Inside the NBA' Crew Discuss Who Will Make 2023 NBA Finals

