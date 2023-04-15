How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoff Games on DIRECTV STREAM

The long, sometimes grueling NBA regular season is over. There’s a reason the 30 teams in the league play more than 80 games every season: to earn a coveted spot in the postseason, for a chance to earn an elusive championship.

If you’re a subscriber to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll be able to watch each and every game of the 2023 NBA playoffs with your subscription. DIRECTV STREAM Choice and above plans carry ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, which are the four channels that will offer NBA playoff games this year.

If you’re not a DIRECTV STREAM user yet, now is the perfect time to sign up! New customers get a five-day free trial, and right now can save $10 per month off their service for each of the first three months they’re signed up. DIRECTV STREAM carries more big-time cable channels than any live TV provider on the market, so it’s an excellent value.

5-Day Trial directv.com/stream DIRECTV STREAM

What Other Choices Do You Have to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Maybe DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t fit in your budget, or maybe you’re just looking for another option to watch all games of the 2023 NBA postseason. Whatever the case may be, you definitely have choices available. Sling TV and YouTube TV will both offer the entirety of the NBA playoffs this year, so keep scrolling to see which we recommend!

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Sling TV

Sling TV is a perfect choice for the budget-minded cord cutters out there. Sling’s Orange plan will give you instant access to TNT and ESPN, meaning you’re halfway to total coverage of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

NBA TV will only offer games during the first round of the playoffs, and Sling is offering that channel to all users in that timeframe. Additionally, any games aired on ABC will also be simulcast on ESPN3, which Sling Orange also carries.

Right now, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of service. That means that for the next 30 days, you can watch NBA playoff games for just $20 instead of the usual $40 monthly rate.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV isn’t a bad option at all for watching the NBA playoffs this year. It’s got all the channels you’ll need to watch every game of the postseason tournament, and starts at $72.99 per month.

The reason it brings up the last position on our list is that it can’t beat Sling TV on price, and it can’t beat DIRECTV STREAM in content offerings. It’s a fine option, we just can’t justify putting it ahead of either of the other platforms that will show all NBA playoff games in 2023.