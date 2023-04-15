How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs Live Without Cable
The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is in the history books! Now, all that’s left to do is play out the 2023 NBA playoffs, to determine which teams will make the Finals and which will have their championship dreams shattered early. The first round of this year’s NBA playoffs will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, with subsequent rounds appearing on the first three of those channels. You can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs
- When: Starts Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 NBA Playoffs
Some of the best talent in the league will be on display when the 2023 NBA playoffs begin. Appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, and top East teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks and so many more of the NBA’s top stars will be in action, vying for the chance to take home this year’s title.
Check out a full schedule of the first four games of each series below. Times and dates for subsequent games have not yet been set, so check with your provider after your favorite team (hopefully) wins its first series to see when they’ll play next!
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform(s)
|Saturday, April 15
|1 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 1
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App
|3:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 1
|ESPN, ESPN App
|6 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 1
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Game 1
|ABC, ESPN App
|Sunday, April 16
|3 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 1
|ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|5:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, Game 1
|TNT
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 1
|TNT
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 1
|TNT
|Monday, April 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 2
|TNT
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Game 2
|TNT
|Tuesday, April 18
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 2
|NBA TV
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2
|TNT
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 2
|TNT
|Wednesday, April 19
|7:30 p.m
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 2
|TNT
|9 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 2
|NBA TV
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|TNT
|Thursday, April 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3
|TNT
|10 p.m
|Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 3
|TNT
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers, Game 3
|NBA TV
|Friday, April 21
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3
|ESPN, ESPN App
|8:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 3
|ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 3
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Saturday, April 22
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 4
|TNT
|3:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers, Game 4
|TNT
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, Game 3
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 3
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sunday, April 23
|1 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 4
|ABC, ESPN App
|3:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 4
|ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 4
|TNT
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 4
|TNT
|Monday, April 24
|TBD
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 4
|TBA
|TBD
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. TBD, Game 4
|TBA
How to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|NBA TV
|≥ $99.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•