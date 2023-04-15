How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs Live Without Cable

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is in the history books! Now, all that’s left to do is play out the 2023 NBA playoffs, to determine which teams will make the Finals and which will have their championship dreams shattered early. The first round of this year’s NBA playoffs will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, with subsequent rounds appearing on the first three of those channels. You can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs

About 2023 NBA Playoffs

Some of the best talent in the league will be on display when the 2023 NBA playoffs begin. Appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, and top East teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks and so many more of the NBA’s top stars will be in action, vying for the chance to take home this year’s title.

Check out a full schedule of the first four games of each series below. Times and dates for subsequent games have not yet been set, so check with your provider after your favorite team (hopefully) wins its first series to see when they’ll play next!

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 1 ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App 6 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 1 ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Game 1 ABC, ESPN App Sunday, April 16 3 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 1 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 5:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, Game 1 TNT 8 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 1 TNT 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 1 TNT Monday, April 17 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 2 TNT 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Game 2 TNT Tuesday, April 18 7 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 2 NBA TV 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2 TNT 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 2 TNT Wednesday, April 19 7:30 p.m Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Game 2 TNT 9 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 2 NBA TV 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets TNT Thursday, April 20 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3 TNT 10 p.m Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 3 TNT 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers, Game 3 NBA TV Friday, April 21 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 3 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN App Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 4 TNT 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers, Game 4 TNT 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN App Sunday, April 23 1 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 4 ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 4 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 4 TNT 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 4 TNT Monday, April 24 TBD Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 4 TBA TBD Milwaukee Bucks vs. TBD, Game 4 TBA

How to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo.

All Live TV Streaming Services