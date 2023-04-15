How to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

It’s postseason time for the NBA, and if you’re a fan of basketball in general, you probably have had Saturday, April 15 circled on your calendar for many months. The play-in games are over, so let the playoff games begin!

You might be wondering if your Sling TV subscription allows you to watch every game of the 2023 NBA postseason. If you’re a Sling Orange user, yes! Sling Orange comes with ESPN and TNT, which are two of the four channels that will share broadcast responsibilities for the NBA playoffs this year.

The other two channels that will carry NBA postseason games are ABC and NBA TV. Sling Orange does not normally offer these, but all NBA playoff games that are airing on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, which Sling Orange does have. NBA TV is usually only available on Sling as part of an add-on pack, but Sling is offering it free to all users for the first round of the NBA playoffs, which is the only round in which games will appear on that channel.

If you’re a Sling Blue subscriber, you can easily switch to Sling Orange for the NBA playoffs at no extra cost! If you haven’t subscribed to Sling yet, now is the perfect time to do so! New customers get half off your first month of service for a limited time, so you can see 30 days worth of NBA playoff games for just $20 with Sling!

What Other Choices Do You Have to Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Cord cutters who’d rather not go with Sling TV can pick from two other options if they want to see every game of the 2023 NBA playoffs live: DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. Keep scrolling to find out which of these two services we most highly recommend!

Best Alternative to Sling TV: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re not into the idea of a Sling TV subscription for watching the NBA playoffs this year, you’re definitely going to want to check out DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll need the Choice plan ($99.99 per month) to watch NBA TV, but you can try it out free for five days thanks to DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial offer to all new users.

DIRECTV STREAM also carries more major cable channels than any other service, so you’ll get a good amount of bang for your buck with this service. Plus, thanks to a special offer from DIRECTV STREAM, new customers can get $10 off for each of their first three months.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Final Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the last of the three live TV services that carries every channel you’ll need to watch the NBA playoffs from start to finish this year. This service starts at $72.99, so while it’s nowhere close to the bargain Sling TV can offer, it’s a bit cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM.

However, YouTube TV doesn’t offer all new users the same free trial, and it doesn’t have the breadth of channels that DIRECTV STREAM has. That’s why it occupies the last position on our list.