How to Watch 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest Live For Free Without Cable

NBA All-Star weekend is here, but before we get to the main event there are some thrilling contests still to be played out! One of the most memorable events of All-Star weekend is the three-point contest, which brings together the best distance shooters in the league to determine who is king from deep! This year's three-point contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 on TNT.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest

if you just want to watch the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trail.

About 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest

The annual three-point contest determines which NBA sharpshooter gets to walk away with the title of best in the league. This year’s competitors are:

Tyrese Haliburton , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Tyler Herro , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat Buddy Hield , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Kevin Huerter , Sacramento Kings

, Sacramento Kings Damian Lillard , Portland Trail Blazers

, Portland Trail Blazers Lauri Markkanen , Utah Jazz

, Utah Jazz Julius Randle , New York Knicks (replacing Anfernee Simons)

, New York Knicks (replacing Anfernee Simons) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The rules of the 2023 NBA three-point contest are as follows:

Ball racks are positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc.

Four of the racks contain four official NBA game balls and one multi-colored “money” ball.

The NBA game balls are worth one point. The multicolored “money” ball is worth two points.

For each rack, the multicolored “money” ball can only be shot after the four orange balls are shot.

The fifth rack will be a special “all money ball” rack. Each competitor will decide the spot for this rack to be placed at one of the five main shooting locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

Two ball pedestals are positioned at “Starry Range” (two deep shot locations between racks 2 and 3 and the other between racks 3 and 4.

Each ball pedestal holds one special white “Starry” ball.

Shots made with the white ball are worth 3 points.

Players must exhaust the ball racks and pedestals in competition order before moving on to the next shooting location.

Players may not start on or over the 3-point line while shooting. The basket will not count if the line is violated. For the two additional deep shots, the player must begin their shooting motion with at least one foot in “Starry Range,” designated by a floor decal.

How to Stream 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

