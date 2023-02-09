How to Watch 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Special Live Online Without Cable

With the NBA season continuing its march to the postseason, it’s finally time for the dreaded trade deadline. It’s the last chance for teams to make the roster moves that could be the difference between making the playoffs and an early end to the season. But with so many players’ fates up in the air, how can anyone keep up with all the drama, news, and speculation? Lucky for us, ESPN has its “NBA Today Trade Deadline Special,” which premieres Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. ET until 4 p.m., then moves to ESPN2 from 4 p.m. ET until 6 p.m. Five hours of uninterrupted trade deadline coverage, this show will tell you everything you need to know about this pivotal moment in the NBA season. You can watch ESPN and ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Special

The NBA trade deadline is the last chance many teams have to meaningfully alter their rosters until the playoffs. This means that every decision made in the next few days can spell the difference between whether a team gets a playoff berth or not, or whether a championship pretender can become a true contender. The “NBA Today Trade Deadline” special will help break down all of the new developments and possibilities that emerge at this crucial crossroads.

With five hours of coverage from a huge panel of experts, including NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, this show will also feature a great variety of special segments, from betting analysis to player cheat sheets to an exclusive interview with Lebron James. With huge stars like Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry rumored to be on the block, this truly is can’t-miss television for any NBA fanatic.

