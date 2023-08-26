 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM ESPN FS1 CBS Sports Network SEC Network Pac-12 Network CNBC

How to Watch 2023 NCAA College Football Week 0 Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 college football season is here! Well, sort of. Every year, the NCAA football season starts with what has become known as Week 0, a season-starting select slate of games that comes one week before the season starts in earnest on Labor Day Weekend. This year’s Week 0 lineup features contests involving schools like USC, Notre Dame, Navy, Vanerbilt, Hawaii, and more. The best way for college football diehards to watch Week 0 is with a 1-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA College Football Week 0

About 2023 NCAA College Football Week 0

There are seven matchups featuring Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools for this year’s edition of Week 0. The games are headlined by a Navy-Notre Dame contest that will be held in Ireland. Other top games of Week 0 include 2022’s No. 12-ranked team USC against San Jose State, and Louisiana Tech facing regional rival Florida International University.

Check below for a full schedule of Week 0 FBS games on Aug. 26. Check your local listings, as blackouts may apply to specific contests in your area.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform/Channel
Saturday, Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish NBC, Peacock
3:30 p.m. UTEP Miners vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. Ohio Bobcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs FS1
5 p.m. UMass Minutemen vs. New Mexico State Aggies ESPN
5:30 p.m. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Network
6 p.m. San Jose State Spartans vs. USC Trojans Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. Florida International Golden Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs CBS Sports Network

How to Stream 2023 NCAA College Football Week 0 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NCAA College Football Week 0 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
CBS Sports Network^
$15 (≥ $109.99)		---
ESPN--
FS1--
NBC--
Pac-12 Network-^
$8		--^
$11		^
$11		-
SEC Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FS1, NBC, and SEC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN, FS1, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: CBS Sports Network and SEC Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FS1, NBC, and SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FS1, NBC, and SEC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ESPN, FS1, and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network and SEC Network

Preview the Navy vs. Notre Dame Week 0 Matchup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.