How to Watch 2023 NCAA College Football Week 0 Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 college football season is here! Well, sort of. Every year, the NCAA football season starts with what has become known as Week 0, a season-starting select slate of games that comes one week before the season starts in earnest on Labor Day Weekend. This year’s Week 0 lineup features contests involving schools like USC, Notre Dame, Navy, Vanerbilt, Hawaii, and more. The best way for college football diehards to watch Week 0 is with a 1-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

There are seven matchups featuring Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools for this year’s edition of Week 0. The games are headlined by a Navy-Notre Dame contest that will be held in Ireland. Other top games of Week 0 include 2022’s No. 12-ranked team USC against San Jose State, and Louisiana Tech facing regional rival Florida International University.

Check below for a full schedule of Week 0 FBS games on Aug. 26. Check your local listings, as blackouts may apply to specific contests in your area.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform/Channel Saturday, Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. UTEP Miners vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks CBS Sports Network 5 p.m. Ohio Bobcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs FS1 5 p.m. UMass Minutemen vs. New Mexico State Aggies ESPN 5:30 p.m. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Network 6 p.m. San Jose State Spartans vs. USC Trojans Pac-12 Network 7 p.m. Florida International Golden Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs CBS Sports Network

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NCAA College Football Week 0 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

