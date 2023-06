How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Live Without Cable

The NCAA Division I Baseball postseason is getting underway, with regional tournaments set to begin on Friday, June 2 at 12 noon ET on ESPN+ and the ESPN family of networks. Some of the top baseball teams from all of college sports will gather at their respective regional sites, as they battle it out for the right to advance all the way to the College World Series. The path to Omaha starts here, and you can watch every game with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Baseball Regionals

Every game of all 2023 NCAA Division I regional baseball tournaments will be available to stream on ESPN+.

About 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals

ESPN platforms will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June, with ESPN channels/streamers combining to carry as many as 153 total matchups throughout the postseason. Play begins with this weekend’s Regionals (June 2-5) followed by Super Regionals (June 9-12) and the Men’s College World Series (June 16-26).

Every game of regional play – 112 games across the 16 regional sites – will be simulcast on ESPN+ and showcased on “Squeeze Play” with extensive surrounding coverage of all the post-season action. “Squeeze Play” is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through the College Baseball Regionals.

How to Watch 2023 Winston-Salem Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. Northeastern vs. Maryland ESPN+ 7 p.m. George Mason vs. Wake Forest ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Gainesville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 Noon Texas Tech vs. UConn ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Florida A&M vs. Florida ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Fayetteville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 3 p.m. Santa Clara vs. Arkansas ESPN+ 9 p.m. Arizona vs. TCU ESPNU Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Clemson Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. Lipscomb vs. Clemson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Charlotte vs. Tennessee ESPNU Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Baton Rouge Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 3 p.m. Tulane vs. LSU ESPNU 8 p.m. Sam Houston vs. Oregon State ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Nashville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. Xavier vs. Oregon ESPN+ 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt SEC Network Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Charlottesville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 Noon Army vs. Virginia ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma vs. East Carolina ESPN2 Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Stanford Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 5 p.m. San Jose State vs. Stanford ESPN+ 10 p.m. Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M ESPN2 Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Coral Gables Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 2 p.m. Louisiana vs. Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Maine vs. Miami (FL) ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Conway Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. UNCW vs. Duke ESPN+ 7 p.m. Rider vs. Coastal Carolina ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Stillwater Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. Washington vs. DBU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Lexington Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 Noon Ball State vs. Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. Indiana vs. West Virginia ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Auburn Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 2 p.m. Samford vs. Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Penn vs. Auburn ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Terre Haut Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. Wright State vs. Indiana State ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Carolina vs. Iowa ACC Network Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Columbia Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 1 p.m. NC State vs. Campbell ACC Network 7 p.m. Central Connecticut St vs. South Carolina ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 Noon Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 Noon Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Tuscaloosa Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, June 2 3 p.m. Troy vs. Boston College ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls vs. Alabama ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 – L G1 vs. L G2 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 4 – W G1 vs. W G2 TBD, ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 – W G3 vs. L G4 TBD, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Game 6 – W G4 vs. W G5 TBD, ESPN+ Monday, June 5 TBD Game 7 – If Necessary TBD, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

