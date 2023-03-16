How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Live Without Cable

If you’re a little sick of basketball this March, but still need a live college sports fix, ESPN has the event for you. The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships return to ESPN networks with 19 hours of live coverage this weekend, March 16-18. ESPN will cover every mat and every single match from start to finish, including three nights of primetime wrestling action on ESPN’s flagship network. Coverage will also feature a live ‘MATCAST’ viewing option on ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

About 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

ESPN has offered coverage of the NCAA Wrestling Championships since 1980, making it one of the sports channel’s longest-standing events.

ESPNU will broadcast the early sessions over three straight days, beginning with three-and-a-half hours of first-round action on Thursday, March 16, at noon. The Quarterfinal (Friday) and Medal Round (Saturday) will also be available on ESPNU. The three nights of primetime sessions on ESPN – including the Second Round (Thurs.) and Semifinals (Fri.) – will culminate Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. with the Championship matches in each of the distinct weight classes.

The ‘MATCAST’ option will be livestreamed through the Medal Round on ESPN+. The presentation will show multi-boxes of each and every mat, so fans never miss a single point. ESPN once again has a dedicated announcing team to further enhance the “MATCAST’ coverage.

Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s events, and ESPN’s coverage.

Date Times (ET) Session Networks ESPN+ Mat Feeds Thu, Mar 16 noon – 3:30 p.m. First Round ESPNU



ESPN+ 8 mat feeds



MATCAST 7 – 10:30 p.m. Second Round ESPN



ESPN+ 8 mat feeds



MATCAST Fri, Mar 17 noon – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPNU



ESPN+ 8 mat feeds



MATCAST 8 – 11 p.m. Semifinals ESPN



ESPN+ 6 mat feeds



MATCAST Sat, Mar 18 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Medal Round ESPNU



ESPN+ 4 mat feeds



MATCAST 7 – 10 p.m. Championship ESPN Trophy Ceremony

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

