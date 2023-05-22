How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships Live Without Cable

The Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona will be home to the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships starting Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock. The championships will feature the very best college golf from across the country in both individual and team play, determined to bring home the title for their own glory and the glory of their schools. You can watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships

When: Women’s Championship starts Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. ET | Men’s Championship starts Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. ET

Women’s Championship starts Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. ET | Men’s Championship starts Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. ET TV: Golf Channel, Peacock

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Individual Championship will be decided on Monday, May 22. Rose Zhang (Stanford University) is the reigning champion. Stanford also took home the team title last year, meaning all schools in the competition will be gunning for it.

Sara Byrne of Miami, Camryn Carreon of UTSA, Tiffany Le from UC Riverside, Isabella McCauley of Minnesota, Leon Takagi from Kent State and Dorota Zalewska of Chattanooga will compete for the individual championship. The teams vying for the team championship include:

Stanford

Wake Forest

LSU

South Carolina

Mississippi State

Texas A&M

San Jose State

Florida State

USC

Texas Baylor

Northwestern

Pepperdine

Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Clemson

SMU

Duke

Arizona

Oklahoma State Virginia

Georgia

Texas Tech

Michigan State

TCU

Tulsa

New Mexico

North Carolina State

Oregon State

Augusta

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms Monday, May 22 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Individual Championships Golf Channel, Peacock Tuesday, May 23 12 noon-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals and Semifinals Golf Channel, Peacock Wednesday, May 24 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Team National Championships Golf Channel, Peacock

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

On the men’s side, Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt University) is the reigning individual champion. The University of Texas is the team title holder, and action begins on Monday, May 29 to determine who will walk away with the championships this year.

Drew Salyers of Indiana, Luke O’Neill from Kansas State, Jonas Baumgartner from Oklahoma State, Riley Lewis of Loyola Marymount, Will King from Kansas, and Sam Lape of Furman will compete for the individual title. The teams battling it out for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Team Championship include:

Vanderbilt

North Carolina

Illinois

Arizona State

Texas Tech

Pepperdine

Florida State

Stanford

Oklahoma

Florida Georgia Tech

Auburn

Texas A&M

Texas

Virginia

Alabama

Mississippi State

Oregon

Colorado State

Ohio State Baylor

Duke

East Tennessee State

Georgia

Arkansas

BYU

San Francisco

New Mexico

Chattanooga

Colorado

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms Monday, May 29 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Individual Championships Golf Channel, Peacock Tuesday, May 30 12 noon-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals and Semifinals Golf Channel, Peacock Wednesday, May 31 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Team National Championships Golf Channel, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

