How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

The Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona will be home to the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships starting Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock. The championships will feature the very best college golf from across the country in both individual and team play, determined to bring home the title for their own glory and the glory of their schools. You can watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Individual Championship will be decided on Monday, May 22. Rose Zhang (Stanford University) is the reigning champion. Stanford also took home the team title last year, meaning all schools in the competition will be gunning for it.

Sara Byrne of Miami, Camryn Carreon of UTSA, Tiffany Le from UC Riverside, Isabella McCauley of Minnesota, Leon Takagi from Kent State and Dorota Zalewska of Chattanooga will compete for the individual championship. The teams vying for the team championship include:

  • Stanford
  • Wake Forest
  • LSU
  • South Carolina
  • Mississippi State
  • Texas A&M
  • San Jose State
  • Florida State
  • USC
  • Texas
  • Baylor
  • Northwestern
  • Pepperdine
  • Vanderbilt
  • Ole Miss
  • Clemson
  • SMU
  • Duke
  • Arizona
  • Oklahoma State
  • Virginia
  • Georgia
  • Texas Tech
  • Michigan State
  • TCU
  • Tulsa
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina State
  • Oregon State
  • Augusta
Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms
Monday, May 22 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Individual Championships Golf Channel, Peacock
Tuesday, May 23 12 noon-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals and Semifinals Golf Channel, Peacock
Wednesday, May 24 5-9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Team National Championships Golf Channel, Peacock

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

On the men’s side, Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt University) is the reigning individual champion. The University of Texas is the team title holder, and action begins on Monday, May 29 to determine who will walk away with the championships this year.

Drew Salyers of Indiana, Luke O’Neill from Kansas State, Jonas Baumgartner from Oklahoma State, Riley Lewis of Loyola Marymount, Will King from Kansas, and Sam Lape of Furman will compete for the individual title. The teams battling it out for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Team Championship include:

  • Vanderbilt
  • North Carolina
  • Illinois
  • Arizona State
  • Texas Tech
  • Pepperdine
  • Florida State
  • Stanford
  • Oklahoma
  • Florida
  • Georgia Tech
  • Auburn
  • Texas A&M
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Alabama
  • Mississippi State
  • Oregon
  • Colorado State
  • Ohio State
  • Baylor
  • Duke
  • East Tennessee State
  • Georgia
  • Arkansas
  • BYU
  • San Francisco
  • New Mexico
  • Chattanooga
  • Colorado
Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms
Monday, May 29 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Individual Championships Golf Channel, Peacock
Tuesday, May 30 12 noon-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals and Semifinals Golf Channel, Peacock
Wednesday, May 31 5-9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Team National Championships Golf Channel, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch 2023 NCAA DI Women's Golf Selection Show

