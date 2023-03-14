 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is here! On March 14 and 15, eight teams will battle it out in the First Four games on truTV to see who continues into the Round of 64 in this year’s tournament. Win and you’re in, lose and you’re watching the rest of March Madness. You can watch the First Four with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four

The First Four consists of two games played between the four teams with the lowest rankings in the field, and two games played between the four “at-large” teams in the field with the lowest seeds. While all of these squads have already made the Big Dance, the games serve as a bit of an appetizer to kick off the tournament, which starts in earnest on Thursday.

The eight teams competing in this year’s First Four are Southeast Missouri State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Pitt, Mississippi State, Farleigh Dickinson, Texas Southern, Nevada, and Arizona State. Check below for a schedule of the First Four games to see when you can catch them in action!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, March 14 6:40 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi truTV
9:10 p.m. Pitt vs. Mississippi State truTV
Wednesday, March 15 6:40 p.m. Farleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern truTV
9:10 p.m. Nevada vs. Arizona truTV

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Breakdown of All Regions in 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

