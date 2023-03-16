How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable
It’s finally here! The 2023 NCAA Divison I Men’s Basketball Tournament, otherwise known as March Madness, is finally upon us. This is one of the most-watched live sporting events in the United States, and it’s easy to see why. This year, the games of the March Madness tournament will be split among CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV starting Thursday, March 16. You’ll need a live TV service to watch them all, but thankfully a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM will ensure you don’t miss a second of the action!
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
- When: Starts Thursday, March 16 at 12 noon ET
- TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The March Madness tournament will offer a total of 67 games spread across the various broadcast networks listed above. From perennial powerhouses like Duke and Kansas to potential Cinderella stories like VCU and Charleston, there are 68 teams from across the country ready to compete for the chance to prove they deserve the title of national champions.
Check out a full schedule of the tournament below! Although the matchups won’t be set until the first round of the tournament is completed, preliminary times and broadcast channels have been set.
Thursday, March 16
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri
|1:40 p.m.
|TNT
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|(16) SEMO/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|(12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
|TNT
|(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern
|7:35 p.m.
|truTV
|(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|(13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M
|9:55 p.m.
|TBS
|(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
Friday, March 17
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|(11) Mississippi State/Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) N.C. State vs. (6) Creighton
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|(16) Texas Southern/FDU vs. (1) Purdue
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami (Fla.)
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
|7:35 p.m.
|truTV
|(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
|9:55 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) Arizona State/Nevada vs. (6) TCU
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
Saturday, March 18 (Beginning of Round 2)
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|5 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|TBD vs. TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|5 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|TBD vs. TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Sweet 16 (Starts Thursday, March 23)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, March 23
|TBD vs. TBD
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:45 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Friday, March 24
|TBD vs. TBD
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:45 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS
Elite 8 (Starts Saturday, March 25)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Saturday, March 25
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|TBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Sunday, March 26
|TBD vs. TBD
|2 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|4:55 p.m.
|CBS
Final Four and Championship (Starts Saturday, April 1)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Saturday, April 1
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Sunday, April 2
|TBD vs. TBD
|9 p.m.
|CBS
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$4.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^
$6
|•
|•
|-