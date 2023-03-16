How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

It’s finally here! The 2023 NCAA Divison I Men’s Basketball Tournament, otherwise known as March Madness, is finally upon us. This is one of the most-watched live sporting events in the United States, and it’s easy to see why. This year, the games of the March Madness tournament will be split among CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV starting Thursday, March 16. You’ll need a live TV service to watch them all, but thankfully a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM will ensure you don’t miss a second of the action!

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The March Madness tournament will offer a total of 67 games spread across the various broadcast networks listed above. From perennial powerhouses like Duke and Kansas to potential Cinderella stories like VCU and Charleston, there are 68 teams from across the country ready to compete for the chance to prove they deserve the title of national champions.

Check out a full schedule of the tournament below! Although the matchups won’t be set until the first round of the tournament is completed, preliminary times and broadcast channels have been set.

Thursday, March 16

Game Time (ET) TV (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia 12:15 p.m. CBS (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia 12:40 p.m. truTV (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri 1:40 p.m. TNT (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas 2 p.m. TBS (16) SEMO/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama 2:45 p.m. CBS (12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State 3:10 p.m. truTV (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona 4:10 p.m. TNT (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas 4:30 p.m. TBS (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa 6:50 p.m. TNT (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke 7:10 p.m. CBS (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas 7:25 p.m. TBS (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern 7:35 p.m. truTV (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston 9:20 p.m. TNT (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee 9:40 p.m. CBS (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M 9:55 p.m. TBS (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA 10:05 p.m. truTV

Friday, March 17

Game Time (ET) TV (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State 12:15 p.m. CBS (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier 12:40 p.m. truTV (14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor 1:30 p.m. TNT (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s 2 p.m. TBS (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette 2:45 p.m. CBS (11) Mississippi State/Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State 3:10 p.m. truTV (11) N.C. State vs. (6) Creighton 4 p.m. TNT (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn 4:30 p.m. TBS (16) Texas Southern/FDU vs. (1) Purdue 6:50 p.m. TNT (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky 7:10 p.m. CBS (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami (Fla.) 7:25 p.m. TBS (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga 7:35 p.m. truTV (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis 9:20 p.m. TNT (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State 9:40 p.m. CBS (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana 9:55 p.m. truTV (11) Arizona State/Nevada vs. (6) TCU 10:05 p.m. truTV

Saturday, March 18 (Beginning of Round 2)

Game Time (ET) TV TBD vs. TBD 12 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 19

Game Time (ET) TV TBD vs. TBD 12 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. truTV TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS

Sweet 16 (Starts Thursday, March 23)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, March 23 TBD vs. TBD 6:15 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:45 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS Friday, March 24 TBD vs. TBD 6:15 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:45 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS

Elite 8 (Starts Saturday, March 25)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, March 25 TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TBS Sunday, March 26 TBD vs. TBD 2 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 4:55 p.m. CBS

Final Four and Championship (Starts Saturday, April 1)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, April 1 TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. CBS Sunday, April 2 TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. CBS

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.

