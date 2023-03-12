How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday Live For Free Without Cable

Christmas was a few months ago now, but for college basketball fans the most wonderful time of the year is coming up very soon. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is set to begin on March 16, but before it can be played the field must be set! That’s where Selection Sunday, which takes place Sunday, March 12 on CBS and Paramount+, comes in. Make sure you don’t miss a second, so you can fill your brackets out and be ready for March Madness! You can watch Selection Sunday 2023 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday

College basketball fans across the United States have anxiously watched their team’s conference championship tournaments to see if their team can secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament by winning. If they did not do so, it’s onto Selection Sunday, where the selection committee announces the 36 teams that will compete in the tournament despite not receiving automatic bids. Overall, 68 teams compete in the yearly March Madness tournament.

Greg Gumbel hosts from New York joined by Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Chris Reynolds will be interviewed live during the Selection Sunday show. The show will also stream on the NCAA March Madness Live app, which users can download and sign into with their pay-TV credentials.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

