How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Is your bracket busted yet? If so you’re hardly alone, as some big surprise losses by marquee schools left viewers helplessly looking on during the first two rounds of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The third round, named the Sweet 16 after the number of teams left standing, starts Thursday, March 23 on CBS and TBS. The matchups are set, so check below for a full schedule of games, and watch them with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16

There were some true shockers in the first two rounds of this year’s March Madness tournament. Fuhrman’s win over No. 4 seeded Virginia was a big upset, but perhaps no team had as storied a run so far as Farleigh Dickinson. The No. 16 seed took out No. 1 seed Purdue, but fell in the round of 32 to Florida Atlantic.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the current betting favorites to win the Big Dance, but there are plenty of prestige schools still in the tournament. Kansas State and Gonzaga still remain, and it is March Madness after all. Anything can happen, so college basketball fans will want to keep watching, even if their brackets have been proverbially (or literally) set afire.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thursday, March 23 6:30 p.m. No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State TBS
7:15 p.m. No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas CBS
9 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic TBS
9:45 p.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga CBS
Friday, March 24 6:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State TBS
7:15 p.m. No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami CBS
9 p.m. No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton TBS
9:45 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier CBS

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99
TBS---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Watch a Preview of 2023 Sweet 16

