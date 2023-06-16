How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series Live Without Cable
It's been a long road to Omaha, but the 2023 NCAA Men's College World Series is finally here! Starting Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, the top college baseball teams in the country will converge on Omaha, Nebraska. Eight clubs will pitch, run, and slug it out to determine who will be the 2023 national champion!
How to Watch the 2023 Men’s College World Series
- When: Starts Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with ESPN+.
All games of the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series will be simulcast live on ESPN+.
About 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series
Five nationally-seeded teams advanced through Super Regionals including No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 8 Stanford joined by Tennessee, TCU, and Oral Roberts to round out the MCWS lineup.
Five of the eight teams in this year’s field have won a national championship while TCU, Tennessee, and Oral Roberts are seeking their first title. It was a year for offense in the NCAA in 2023, as the 367 home runs hit in this year’s NCAA Tournament is the third-most entering the MCWS.
Check out a full schedule of 2023 MCWS games below
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Friday, June 16
|2 p.m.
|Oral Roberts vs. TCU
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia vs. Florida
|ESPN
|Saturday, June 17
|2 p.m.
|Stanford vs. Wake Forest
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. LSU
|ESPN
|Sunday, June 18
|2 p.m.
|Game 5 – Elimination Bracket
Losers of Games 1 vs. Game 2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 6 – Winners Bracket
Winners of Games 1 vs. Game 2
|ESPN2
|Monday, June 19
|2 p.m.
|Game 7 – Elimination Bracket
Losers of Games 3 vs. 4
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 8 – Winners Bracket
Winners of Games 3 vs. 4
|ESPN
|Tuesday, June 20
|2 p.m.
|Game 9
Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 10
Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8
|ESPN
|Wednesday, June 21
|2 p.m.
|Game 11
Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 12
Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10
|ESPN
|Thursday, June 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 13 – If Necessary
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 14 – If Necessary
|ESPN2
|Saturday, June 24
|7 p.m.
|Finals Game 1
|ESPN
|Sunday, June 25
|2:30 p.m.
|MCWS Finals Preview and Golden Spikes Award
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Finals Game 2
|ESPN
|Monday, June 26
|7 p.m.
|Finals Game 3 – If Necessary
|ESPN
How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Men's College World Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
