How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series Live Without Cable

David Satin

It’s been a long road to Omaha, but the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series is finally here! Starting Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, the top college baseball teams in the country will converge on Omaha, Nebraska. Eight clubs will pitch, run, and slug it out to determine who will be the 2023 national champion! See every game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Men’s College World Series

All games of the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series will be simulcast live on ESPN+.

About 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series

Five nationally-seeded teams advanced through Super Regionals including No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 8 Stanford joined by Tennessee, TCU, and Oral Roberts to round out the MCWS lineup.

Five of the eight teams in this year’s field have won a national championship while TCU, Tennessee, and Oral Roberts are seeking their first title. It was a year for offense in the NCAA in 2023, as the 367 home runs hit in this year’s NCAA Tournament is the third-most entering the MCWS.

Check out a full schedule of 2023 MCWS games below

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Friday, June 16 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. TCU ESPN
7 p.m. Virginia vs. Florida ESPN
Saturday, June 17 2 p.m. Stanford vs. Wake Forest ESPN
7 p.m. Tennessee vs. LSU ESPN
Sunday, June 18 2 p.m. Game 5 – Elimination Bracket
Losers of Games 1 vs. Game 2		 ESPN
7 p.m. Game 6 – Winners Bracket
Winners of Games 1 vs. Game 2		 ESPN2
Monday, June 19 2 p.m. Game 7 – Elimination Bracket
Losers of Games 3 vs. 4		 ESPN
7 p.m. Game 8 – Winners Bracket
Winners of Games 3 vs. 4		 ESPN
Tuesday, June 20 2 p.m. Game 9
Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6		 ESPN
7 p.m. Game 10
Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8		 ESPN
Wednesday, June 21 2 p.m. Game 11
Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9		 ESPN
7 p.m. Game 12
Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10		 ESPN
Thursday, June 22 2 p.m. Game 13 – If Necessary ESPN
7 p.m. Game 14 – If Necessary ESPN2
Saturday, June 24 7 p.m. Finals Game 1 ESPN
Sunday, June 25 2:30 p.m. MCWS Finals Preview and Golden Spikes Award ESPN
3 p.m. Finals Game 2 ESPN
Monday, June 26 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 – If Necessary ESPN

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

See Every 2023 Men's College World Series Participant's Winning Moment from Super Regional Tournaments

