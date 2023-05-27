How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live Without Cable

If you’re a sports fan whose nerves have been frayed to the breaking point by the NBA and NHL playoffs, take a break this weekend with the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship starting Saturday, May 27 at 12 noon ET on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. Four schools are still standing, and each has a chance to walk away from this weekend a national champion. You can watch each match of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend with an ESPN+ subscription or a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; three teams from the ACC and one from the Big Ten. Duke (14), Notre Dame (6), Penn State (2), and Virginia (25) combine for 47 national semifinals appearances. Virginia has won two of the last three NCAA titles and seven overall, while Duke owns three national championships. Notre Dame and Penn State are both seeking their first title.

Three of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Duke’s Brennen O’Neill, Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh, and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger. Six Premier Lacrosse League College Draftees will also be in action at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia: Thomas McConvey (Virginia), Brian Tevlin (Notre Dame), Xander Dickson (Virginia), Petey LaSalla (Virginia), Garrett Leadmon (Duke) and Chris Fake (Notre Dame).

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Saturday, May 27 12 noon Semifinal 1- No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State ESPN2/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Semifinal 2- No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame ESPN2/ESPN+ Mon, May 29 1 p.m. NCAA Championship Game ESPN/ESPN+

