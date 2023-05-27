 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live Without Cable

David Satin

If you’re a sports fan whose nerves have been frayed to the breaking point by the NBA and NHL playoffs, take a break this weekend with the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship starting Saturday, May 27 at 12 noon ET on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. Four schools are still standing, and each has a chance to walk away from this weekend a national champion. You can watch each match of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend with an ESPN+ subscription or a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend

The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; three teams from the ACC and one from the Big Ten. Duke (14), Notre Dame (6), Penn State (2), and Virginia (25) combine for 47 national semifinals appearances. Virginia has won two of the last three NCAA titles and seven overall, while Duke owns three national championships. Notre Dame and Penn State are both seeking their first title.

Three of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Duke’s Brennen O’Neill, Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh, and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger. Six Premier Lacrosse League College Draftees will also be in action at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia: Thomas McConvey (Virginia), Brian Tevlin (Notre Dame), Xander Dickson (Virginia), Petey LaSalla (Virginia), Garrett Leadmon (Duke) and Chris Fake (Notre Dame).

Check out the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Saturday, May 27 12 noon Semifinal 1- No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State ESPN2/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Semifinal 2- No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame ESPN2/ESPN+
Mon, May 29 1 p.m. NCAA Championship Game ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

Watch 2023 NCAA Men's Division I Lacrosse Selection Show

