How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Live For Free Without Cable

The Final Four may be over, but this year's Frozen Four games have yet to be played. The 2023 NCAA Men's Frozen Four starts Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams started along the quest to be named this year's men's ice hockey national champions, and now only Boston University, Michigan, Minnesota and Quinnipiac remain.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

When: Starts Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with ESPN+

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Most of the programs in this year’s Frozen Four have been here before. Michigan has an NCAA-record 27 appearances in the Frozen Four, while Minnesota and BU are returning to that stage for the 23rd time each. Quinnipiac, whose 32-4-3 record is the best in the country for the 2023 regular season, is making just its third Frozen Four appearance in school history.

Both Frozen Four games will be available to stream on ESPN+, in addition to being broadcast live on ESPN2. Check out a schedule of both 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four games below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Thursday, April 6 5:00 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston University ESPN2, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Quinnipiac vs. Michigan ESPN2, ESPN+

How to Stream2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men's Frozen Four using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

