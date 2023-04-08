How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship, Minnesota vs Quinnipiac Live Without Cable

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship game will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Both teams have ground their way through this year’s men’s hockey tournament. The game could be a high-scoring affair; the two teams combined for 11 goals in their respective Frozen Four matchups. You can watch the game for yourself with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship Game

When: Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with ESPN2

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship Game

To borrow a phrase from European soccer, this is a true top-of-the-table match. Former No. 1 seed Minnesota has been a favorite all tournament long, but No. 2 seeded Quinnipiac had the best regular season record of any team in the country in 2022-23.

The Gophers stomped Boston University in their Frozen Four game by a score of 6-2. Luke Mittelstadt notched two goals and an assist for Minnesota, and goaltender Justen Close kept the contest from being anything but close by making 29 saves.

But Quinnipiac is unlikely to go quietly, especially after the 5-2 hurting it put on Michigan in its Frozen Four matchup. Jacob Quillan tallied two goals and an assist, and Collin Graf (two assists) was one of two other two-point scorers for the Bobcats. Netminder Yaniv Perets racked up 29 saves in the winning effort, mirroring his Minnesota opponent.

