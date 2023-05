How to Watch 2023 NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments Live Without Cable

The road to the NCAA Women’s College World Series is a long one, and first it must wind its way through the various regional softball tournaments that will determine seeding for the event. As many as 112 games will be available from the regional tournaments, and while their broadcast TV homes have not all been determined as of yet, they will all be available to stream on ESPN+. Other contests will appear on ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network. You can see it all with an ESPN+ subscription, or on TV with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments

The broadcast schedule for all of the NCAA Regional Softball Tournaments may not be decided until gamedays. To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, sign up for a subscription to ESPN+, which will simulcast every game live.

About 2023 NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments

ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason for more than three decades. 2023 will be its 16th consecutive season carrying every minute from every Super Regional site and the 22nd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series.

The regional tournaments — at 16 sites — are double-elimination and scheduled for May 19-21. The 16 winners advance to super regionals and play a two-team, best-out-of-three series either May 25-27 or May 26-28. The eight winners earn spots in the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

Check below for a schedule of every 2023 NCAA Regional Softball Tournament!

Norman Regional from Norman, Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 5 p.m. Hofstra vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Missouri vs. California ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 5:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Los Angeles Regional from Los Angeles, California

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 8 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN+ 11 p.m. San Diego State vs. Liberty ESPNU Saturday, May 20 5 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 7:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 10 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Tallahassee Regional from Tallahassee, Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 4 p.m. Marist vs. No. 3 Florida State ESPN+ 7 p.m. UCF vs. South Carolina ESPN2 Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Knoxville Regional from Knoxville, Tennessee

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 3 p.m. Louisville vs. Indiana ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Northern Kentucky vs. No. 4 Tennessee ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Tuscaloosa Regional from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 4:30 p.m. MTSU vs. Central Arkansas ESPN+ 7 p.m. LIU vs. No. 5 Alabama ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Stillwater Regional from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 4 p.m. UMBC vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. Wichita State ESPNU Saturday, May 20 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 5:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Seattle Regional from Seattle, Washington

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 6:30 p.m. McNeese vs. Minnesota ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 Washington ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 5 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 7:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 10 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Durham Regional from Durham, North Carolina

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 Noon George Mason vs. No. 8 Duke ACCN 2:30 p.m. Campbell vs. Charlotte ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 Noon TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 2:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Stanford Regional from Stanford, California

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 6 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Florida ESPN+ 9 p.m. Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Stanford ESPNU Saturday, May 20 5 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 7:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 10 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Baton Rouge Regional from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 3 p.m. Omaha vs. Louisiana ESPN+ 6 p.m. Prairie View vs. No. 10 LSU SEC Network Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Fayetteville Regional from Fayetteville, Arkansas

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 5 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Oregon ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Harvard vs. No. 11 Arkansas ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 5:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Clemson Regional from Clemson, South Carolina

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 3 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Clemson ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton vs. Auburn ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 Noon TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 2:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Evanston Regional from Evanston, Illinois

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 1 p.m. Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. No. 12 Northwestern ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Austin Regional from Austin, Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 5 p.m. Seton Hall vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Texas State vs. Texas A&M ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 5:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Athens Regional from Athens, Georgia

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 2 p.m. Boston University vs. Virginia Tech ACC Network 4:30 p.m. NC Central vs. No. 14 Georgia ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 Noon TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 2:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

Salt Lake City Regional from Salt Lake City, Utah

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 19 1 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Baylor ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Utah ESPN+ Saturday, May 20 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 5:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 8 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD 4:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ESPN+, TBD

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

