How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

Sixty-six games of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament are in the books, and there’s just one left to play. That’s the national championship game, which will be played Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the ESPN family of channels, and ESPN+. Iowa will face Virginia Tech for the right to call themselves national champions, but who will take home the glory, and who will fall just short? You can find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game

The 2023 national championship game will feature signature MegaCast presentations across multiple platforms, with all televised offerings also streaming live on ESPN+. ESPN’s one-of-a-kind production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship will deploy multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, and Andraya Carter will handle play-by-play and analysis duties for the broadcast.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

