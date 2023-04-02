 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC ESPN3 ESPN+ ESPN ESPN2

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Sixty-six games of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament are in the books, and there’s just one left to play. That’s the national championship game, which will be played Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the ESPN family of channels, and ESPN+. Iowa will face Virginia Tech for the right to call themselves national champions, but who will take home the glory, and who will fall just short? You can find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game

The 2023 national championship game will feature signature MegaCast presentations across multiple platforms, with all televised offerings also streaming live on ESPN+. ESPN’s one-of-a-kind production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship will deploy multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, and Andraya Carter will handle play-by-play and analysis duties for the broadcast.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch ESPN's Charlie Creme Analyze His 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.