How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16, Elite 8 Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The United States is firmly entrenched in March Madness. The NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament is preparing to enter the Sweet 16, which begins Friday, March 24 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. There are some true bluebloods still left in the tournament, as well as some upstarts looking to keep chasing true Cinderella status. You can watch every game of the Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8

The round of 64 and round of 32 are over. The pretenders are gone, and all that remains is some of the most elite basketball to be played of the entire season. Two No. 1 seeds are still standing in South Carolina and Virginia Tech, but there are plenty of dangerous teams further down the rankings.

No. 6 Colorado stunned Duke in the last round, and No. 9 Miami notched a similarly impressive win over No. 1 seeded Indiana. They’ll look to continue their magical runs through the tournament, and both squads are unlikely to give anything other than their absolute best as they hope to make the Final 4.

You’ll find a full broadcast schedule of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Friday, March 24 2:30 p.m. (4) Villanova vs. (9) Miami ESPN
5 p.m. (2) Utah vs. (3) LSU ESPN
7:30 p.m. (2) Iowa vs. (6) Colorado ESPN
10 p.m. (5) Louisville vs. (8) Ole Miss ESPN
Saturday, March 25 11:30 a.m. (2) Maryland vs. (3) Notre Dame ESPN
2 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (4) UCLA ESPN
4 p.m. (2) UConn vs. (3) Ohio State ABC
6:30 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech vs. (4) Tennessee ESPN2
Sunday, March 26 TBD Women’s Elite 8 Game 1 TBA
TBD Women’s Elite 8 Game 2 TBA
Monday, March 27 TBD Women’s Elite 8 Game 3 TBA
TBD Women’s Elite 8 Game 4 TBA

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Watch ESPN's Charlie Creme Break Down His 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament Bracket

