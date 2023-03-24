How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16, Elite 8 Live for Free Without Cable
The United States is firmly entrenched in March Madness. The NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament is preparing to enter the Sweet 16, which begins Friday, March 24 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. There are some true bluebloods still left in the tournament, as well as some upstarts looking to keep chasing true Cinderella status. You can watch every game of the Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
- When: Starts Friday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8
The round of 64 and round of 32 are over. The pretenders are gone, and all that remains is some of the most elite basketball to be played of the entire season. Two No. 1 seeds are still standing in South Carolina and Virginia Tech, but there are plenty of dangerous teams further down the rankings.
No. 6 Colorado stunned Duke in the last round, and No. 9 Miami notched a similarly impressive win over No. 1 seeded Indiana. They’ll look to continue their magical runs through the tournament, and both squads are unlikely to give anything other than their absolute best as they hope to make the Final 4.
You’ll find a full broadcast schedule of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Friday, March 24
|2:30 p.m.
|(4) Villanova vs. (9) Miami
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|(2) Utah vs. (3) LSU
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(2) Iowa vs. (6) Colorado
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(5) Louisville vs. (8) Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Saturday, March 25
|11:30 a.m.
|(2) Maryland vs. (3) Notre Dame
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|(2) UConn vs. (3) Ohio State
|ABC
|6:30 p.m.
|(1) Virginia Tech vs. (4) Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sunday, March 26
|TBD
|Women’s Elite 8 Game 1
|TBA
|TBD
|Women’s Elite 8 Game 2
|TBA
|Monday, March 27
|TBD
|Women’s Elite 8 Game 3
|TBA
|TBD
|Women’s Elite 8 Game 4
|TBA
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
