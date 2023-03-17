How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four Live Without Cable

ESPN’s hockey coverage is unrivaled in the sports world, and that tradition will continue on Friday, March 17 when the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four comes to ESPN+. The top women’s college hockey teams have been battling it out since March 5 to determine who will get a shot at the national championship, and now only four remain. Check below for details on the Frozen Four matchups and schedule, and watch it all with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

When: Starts Friday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Starts Friday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

Ohio State comes into the Frozen Four in the best position, having been the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and one of the top-ranked teams in women’s college hockey all season long. Northeastern has traveled a rougher rode to get to the semifinal round as a No. 5 seed, but that just means they won’t back down from anyone, including Ohio State.

Wisconsin has blown past just about everyone to get to this point, having downed LIU and Colgate by a combined score of 13-3. But No. 2 seed Minnesota stands in their way, and Minnesotans everywhere know just how important hockey as a sport is to their state.

Check out a schedule of the Frozen Four below!

Date Times (ET) Game Network Friday, March 17 3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Northeastern ESPN+ Friday, March 17 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Minnesota ESPN+

