How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live For Free Without Cable
The 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics championships are set to begin Thursday, April 13 on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The championships will feature competitors from across the country showing off their skills in every event imaginable, from the parallel bars to the balance beam and everything in between. You can watch every school in action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, or a subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships
- When: Starts Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships
Eight teams will tumble toward the NCAA title in Fort Worth, as Semifinal I is slated for Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET and Semifinal II airs live at 9 p.m. Thursday, both on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Semifinal I features No. 2 seed Florida, No. 7 seed California, No. 6 seed LSU, and No. 14 seed Denver, while Semifinal II showcases top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 4 seed UCLA, No. 5 seed Utah, and No. 9 seed Kentucky.
ESPN’s production continues to utilize scoring graphics with enhanced breakdowns, as well as quad-boxes and replay machines to show as many routines as possible. The scoring graphics cycle overall team totals, individual averages, and team differentials to inform viewers and provide even greater insight into both the team race and technical aspects of each routine. In addition, ESPN and ABC will employ “Tech Tools” to bring the impressive technique and skill of the gymnasts into perspective for the viewer, including height and distance markers on vault, protractors for body angle on bars, the bars height grid and the split-o-meter on beam.
Check out a full schedule of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics championships below!
|Date
|Time (ET)
|NCAA Championship Round/Commentators
|Platform
|Thursday, April 13
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Beam
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Bars
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Floor
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Vault
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Quad Box
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Beam
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Bars
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Floor
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Vault
|ESPN+
|NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Quad Box
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|NCAA Semifinals – Awards Ceremony
|ESPN+
|Saturday, April 15
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Live Preshow
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Championship Final
|ABC, ESPN+
|NCAA Championship Final – Beam
|ESPN+
|NCAA Championship Final – Bars
|ESPN+
|NCAA Championship Final – Floor
|ESPN+
|NCAA Championship Final – Vault
|ESPN+
|NCAA Championship Final – Quad Box
|ESPN+
|NCAA Championship – Awards Ceremony
|ESPN+
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.
