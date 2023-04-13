How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics championships are set to begin Thursday, April 13 on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The championships will feature competitors from across the country showing off their skills in every event imaginable, from the parallel bars to the balance beam and everything in between. You can watch every school in action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, or a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Eight teams will tumble toward the NCAA title in Fort Worth, as Semifinal I is slated for Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET and Semifinal II airs live at 9 p.m. Thursday, both on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Semifinal I features No. 2 seed Florida, No. 7 seed California, No. 6 seed LSU, and No. 14 seed Denver, while Semifinal II showcases top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 4 seed UCLA, No. 5 seed Utah, and No. 9 seed Kentucky.

ESPN’s production continues to utilize scoring graphics with enhanced breakdowns, as well as quad-boxes and replay machines to show as many routines as possible. The scoring graphics cycle overall team totals, individual averages, and team differentials to inform viewers and provide even greater insight into both the team race and technical aspects of each routine. In addition, ESPN and ABC will employ “Tech Tools” to bring the impressive technique and skill of the gymnasts into perspective for the viewer, including height and distance markers on vault, protractors for body angle on bars, the bars height grid and the split-o-meter on beam.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics championships below!

Date Time (ET) NCAA Championship Round/Commentators Platform Thursday, April 13 3 p.m. NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session ESPN2, ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Beam ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Bars ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Floor ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Vault ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal I – Afternoon Session – Quad Box ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session ESPN2, ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Beam ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Bars ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Floor ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Vault ESPN+ NCAA Semifinal II – Evening Session – Quad Box ESPN+ 11 p.m. NCAA Semifinals – Awards Ceremony ESPN+ Saturday, April 15 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Live Preshow ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Championship Final ABC, ESPN+ NCAA Championship Final – Beam ESPN+ NCAA Championship Final – Bars ESPN+ NCAA Championship Final – Floor ESPN+ NCAA Championship Final – Vault ESPN+ NCAA Championship Final – Quad Box ESPN+ NCAA Championship – Awards Ceremony ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services