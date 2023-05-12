How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Live Without Cable

The 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse season is nearly over, but first, someone has to be declared champion! ESPNU and ESPN+ will offer complete coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, which starts Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. ET. The event continues through Sunday, May 28, and all games will be available to stream on ESPN+. If you’d prefer to watch the matches on ESPNU on TV, you can do so with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

All matches of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be available to stream on ESPN+.

About 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

The best college women’s lacrosse players in the country will be in action over the next couple of weeks, battling it out to determine who will be crowned the best in the nation. The top three seeds – No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 14.

Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo will handle play-by-play duties for the event. Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year), Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team), Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner – 2021 and 2022; two-time All-American at Boston College), and Courtney Martinez Connor (five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s) will provide analysis.

What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Round Matchup Network Friday, May 13 1 p.m. First Round UConn vs Penn ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sacred Heart at No. 4 North Carolina ESPN+ Army vs No. 7 James Madison ESPN+ UMass vs Johns Hopkins ESPN+ 3 p.m. Central Michigan vs Michigan ESPN+ Fairfield at No. 8 Loyola Maryland ESPN+ 4 p.m. Jacksonville at No. 6 Florida ESPN+ 5 p.m. USC at No. 5 Denver ESPN+ Marquette vs Richmond ESPN+ Drexel vs Maryland ESPN+ 7 p.m. Penn State vs Stony Brook ESPN+ Mercer vs Notre Dame ESPN+ 8 p.m. Albany vs Virginia ESPN+ Sunday, May 14 12 noon Second Round TBD at No. 1 Northwestern ESPN+ TBD ESPN+ TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD at No. 3 Boston College ESPN+ TBD ESPN+ 2 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD at No. 2 Syracuse ESPN+ TBD ESPN+ Thursday, May 18 12 noon Quarterfinal Quarterfinal #1 ESPN/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal #2 ESPN/ESPN+ 5 p.m. Quarterfinal #3 ESPN/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinal #4 ESPN/ESPN+ Friday, May 26 3 p.m. Semifinal Semifinal #1 ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN/ESPN+ Sunday, May 28 12 noon Championship NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

