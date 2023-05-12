How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Live Without Cable
The 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse season is nearly over, but first, someone has to be declared champion! ESPNU and ESPN+ will offer complete coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, which starts Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. ET. The event continues through Sunday, May 28, and all games will be available to stream on ESPN+. If you’d prefer to watch the matches on ESPNU on TV, you can do so with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship
- When: Starts Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPNU, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
All matches of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be available to stream on ESPN+.
About 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship
The best college women’s lacrosse players in the country will be in action over the next couple of weeks, battling it out to determine who will be crowned the best in the nation. The top three seeds – No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 14.
Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo will handle play-by-play duties for the event. Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year), Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team), Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner – 2021 and 2022; two-time All-American at Boston College), and Courtney Martinez Connor (five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s) will provide analysis.
What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Round
|Matchup
|Network
|Friday, May 13
|1 p.m.
|First Round
|UConn vs Penn
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at No. 4 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|Army vs No. 7 James Madison
|ESPN+
|UMass vs Johns Hopkins
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs Michigan
|ESPN+
|Fairfield at No. 8 Loyola Maryland
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Jacksonville at No. 6 Florida
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|USC at No. 5 Denver
|ESPN+
|Marquette vs Richmond
|ESPN+
|Drexel vs Maryland
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Penn State vs Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|Mercer vs Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Albany vs Virginia
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 14
|12 noon
|Second Round
|TBD at No. 1 Northwestern
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|TBD at No. 3 Boston College
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|TBD at No. 2 Syracuse
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Thursday, May 18
|12 noon
|Quarterfinal
|Quarterfinal #1
|ESPN/ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #2
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #3
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #4
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Friday, May 26
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, May 28
|12 noon
|Championship
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game
|ESPN/ESPN+
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•