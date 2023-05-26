 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live Without Cable

David Satin

Most college students across the United States are busy preparing for finals and making summer vacation plans. But NCAA Women’s Lacrosse players have a championship to decide before their seasons are over! The 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship weekend starts Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPNU, and when the weekend ends a new national champion will be crowned! You can see both semifinals and the championship game with a subscription to ESPN+, or with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend

About 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend

The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; Boston College (1) and Northwestern (7) have combined to win eight NCAA women’s lacrosse titles. Denver, making its first Championship Weekend appearance, enters the weekend with a 22-0 record this season; the Pioneers could become the second consecutive unbeaten champion following North Carolina won the title in 2022 (22-0 record).

Syracuse is making its ninth national semifinal appearance, while Boston College is making its sixth straight. Northwestern’s Izzy Scane leads the nation with 6.67 goals per game pacing the Wildcats’ NCAA-leading offense with 17.0 goals per game; Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell ranks second in the nation with 5.35 points per game leading the Orange’s scoring offense (16.50 ppg) that ranks third nationally. Four of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be in action this weekend: Boston College’s Jenn Medjid, Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall and Izzy Scane, and Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell.

Check out a schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Friday, May 26 3 p.m. Semifinal 1- Northwestern vs. Denver ESPNU, ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Semifinal 2- Syracuse vs. Boston College ESPNU, ESPN+
Sunday, May 28 12 noon Championship game- TBD ESPNU, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship Selection Show

