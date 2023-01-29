How to Watch 2023 NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Online Without Cable

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers will visit Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The 2023 NFC Championship Game will be broadcast on FOX and it will feature two very different starting quarterbacks. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts helped win a college national title and was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft, while the Niners’ Brock Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 draft and he started the season as San Fran’s third-string QB. Nonetheless, these two men will look to lead their teams to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

About 2023 NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Mr. Irrelavent Brock Purdy has the chance to prove just how relevant he is on Sunday afternoon as he will lead the San Francisco 49ers into the City of Brotherly Love with a chance to take his team to the Super Bowl. The former Iowa State signal caller started the season behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, injuries have given the rookie the keys to the proverbial kingdom.

On the other side, Jalen Hurts has been dealing with injuries late in the season, but turned in an efficient effort in the Eagles’ 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round.

Despite the fact that the Niners have won 12 straight games and haven’t lost since mid-October, Philadelphia is actually the betting favorite to win the game. The Eagles enter the NFC Championship Game as 2.5-point favorites.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers?

You can watch Fox on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can you watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers for free?

While Sling doesn’t carry FOX in every market, they do carry it in the hometown of the four teams playing on FOX this weekend: Seattle, San Francisco, New York, and Minneapolis. They also carry it in Austin, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

If Sling doesn’t carry FOX in your market, you can consider a service with a free trial like DIRECTV STREAM, which has a five-day free trial, or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. FOX is also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Where Is the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Being Played?

The Eagles and Niners will play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

Who Are the TV Announcers for the NFC Championship Game Between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers?

FOX’s broadcasters for the NFC Championship game will be Kevin Burkhardt on the call with Greg Olsen on color commentary. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the sidelines reporting.

2023 NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Trailer