Can You Watch the 2023 NFC Championship in 4K?

The NFL postseason is coming down to the wire. The last four teams still standing will battle it out in this week’s conference championship games, and with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, everyone will be bringing their best. On the NFC side, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will match up against Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 on FOX. The game will be broadcast in ultra-high-definition 4K, but how can you watch it?

How to Watch 2023 NFC Championship Game in 4K

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET TV: FOX

About 2023 NFC Championship Game

The 2023 NFC Championship game will feature the two teams with the best records in the conference in 2022. Philadelphia finished their season at 14-3, behind a potent offense and a smothering defense. San Francisco has followed a similar path, riding backup quarterback Brock Purdy and star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a 13-4 record.

There are several options for watching the game in 4K.

The easiest way to watch these games in 4K is to sign into the FOX Sports app on your connected or smart TV using your TV Everywhere credentials, assuming your setup has 4K capabilities. If you have FOX as part of your channel package from services like Fubo, Sling, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu, or YouTube TV, you will have access to the games in the highest quality video possible.

If you want it directly from your Live TV Streaming Service App, you have two options.

Complete sports fanatics should consider a subscription to fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Users will need to subscribe to an Elite or Ultimate plan to get content in 4K, but they’ll also get top sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, plus regional sports networks from Bally Sports are coming soon.

YouTube TV is also a good option, as it offers 60+ channels and a free trial of up to 14 days for $64.99. The 4K add-on is an additional $19.99 per month, which includes the NFC Championship.

How to Stream 2023 NFC Championship Game in 4K on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NFC Championship Game in 4K using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.