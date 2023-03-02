 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NFL Combine Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Super Bowl LVII was just a few weeks ago, but it already feels like a lifetime to NFL fans. The offseason is here, and there are precious few football events between now and September to help fans feel connected to the game they love. Luckily, one of those events is about to begin; the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Thursday, March 2 on NFL Network and ESPN. The combine is the first chance NFL teams will have to scout draft prospects up close, and network with other team executives. You can watch the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

About 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Although there’s no live game action for fans to see, the combine is the premier NFL event that leads into the annual draft. Top prospects get a chance to show what they can do; for some, it’s the best opportunity to raise their draft status. For those who turn in a slower 40-time or do fewer bench presses than anticipated, it can also be a pitfall.

This year’s combine will offer a first look at some of the top prospects heading into the 2023 draft, highlighted by quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson, elite defensive prospects Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr., and more

In addition to NFL Network, NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with Players Only Combine, streaming Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET, Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET, and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for a full schedule of on-field position group workouts!

Date Time (ET) Position Groups Networks
Thursday, March 2 3 p.m. Defensive Linemen and Linebackers ESPN, NFL Network
Friday, March 3 3 p.m. Defensive Backs and Special Teams ESPN, NFL Network
Saturday, March 4 1 p.m. Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends NFL Network
Sunday, March 5 1 p.m. Offensive Linemen and Running Backs NFL Network

How to Stream 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NFL Scouting Combine using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Preview the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

