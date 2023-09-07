How to Watch 2023 NFL Games on ABC Without Cable

Football season is about to kick off and there are plenty of places to watch NFL games this season. One such location is ABC, the former home of “Monday Night Football” will split the broadcasting responsibilities for the final game of each week with corporate sibling ESPN. While you won’t be able to watch every “Monday Night Football” game on ABC, there are a few great games that will air live on the network.

To help you figure out the best ways to watch those specific games, we have compiled all of the options that you can stream those contests without cable and explained the pros and cons of each. Now, it’s up to you to figure out which service makes the most sense for your specific situation.

Unlike other national broadcast networks, five of the six major live TV streaming services carry ABC. Fortunately, customers can pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to see games live.

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for football fans who want to enjoy the games on ABC. DIRECTV Stream offers the most diverse channel lineup, including sports, news, and entertainment, for the best price. It also allows new users to sign up for three months of streamers like Max, SHOWTIME, and more for free.

Note that certain affiliates may be subject to blackout due to the ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar. If your ABC affiliate is affected by this dispute, here are a few other live TV streaming options you have available:

Fubo is a sports-focused streaming TV service that will allow users to watch the NFL on ABC, plus the conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. Fubo offers users national and regional sports channels, so whether you love the NHL, NBA, MLB, or all of the above in addition to your NFL fandom, Fubo has you covered. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but all new customers get a seven-day free trial first.

YouTube TV carries all channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season, and now is home to NFL Sunday Ticket. If your favorite team is in a different market or if you just love NFL football that much, you can sign up for YouTube TV, bundle it with NFL Sunday Ticket, and save. You can save even more by adding NFL RedZone to your package and get all the NFL action you can possibly handle for less than getting them all a la carte.

If bundles are the name of the game for you, then look no further than [Hulu + Live TV $].Plans start at $69.99 per month, and each comes with the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season on ABC. It also gives users free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu shows like “The Bear” are instantly available with this service.

Sling TV would be much higher up this list if it offered ABC, NBC, and Fox in all major markets. As it stands, only select locales in the U.S. get all of these channels (minus CBS, which is not available on Sling) with their Sling subscription, and if they do they’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month.

Now for the good news: Sling is offering all new customers half off their first month of service. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for as little as $20 ($25 if you get all local broadcast channels), or upgrade to Sling Orange and Blue for $27.50 and not have to worry about switching between plans to see games on ESPN or NFL Network.

