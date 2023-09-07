How to Watch 2023 NFL Games on ESPN Without Cable

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for another season as the voice of ESPN’s NFL coverage. ESPN is the place to be for all the “Monday Night Football” action, which will feature some of the best and most popular teams in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and more. The worldwide leader in sports will wrap up nearly every NFL weekend, so whether you are a casual or diehard football fan, you can’t go without “MNF” on ESPN.

So to help make sure that you don’t miss out on any of the action, we’ve assembled the best places for you to watch ESPN with a live TV streaming service. Now it’s up to you to use this information and make the best choice to fit your needs.

ESPN is one of the most desirable cable networks, and as such five of the six major live TV streaming services carry it. Fortunately, customers can pick between [DIRECTV STREAM$], Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to see games live.

Best Overall Choice: DIRECTV STREAM

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for football fans who want to enjoy the games on ESPN. DIRECTV Stream offers the most diverse channel lineup, including sports, news, and entertainment, for the best price. It also allows new users to sign up for three months of streamers like Max, SHOWTIME, and more for free.

Note that certain local ABC, CBS, and FOX affiliates may be subject to blackout due to the ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar. If your favorite local affiliate is affected by this dispute, here are a few other live TV streaming options you have available:

Sports-Themed Alternative for Watching the 2023 NFL Season on ESPN: Fubo

Fubo is a sports-focused streaming TV service that will allow users to watch the NFL on ESPN, plus the conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. Fubo offers users national and regional sports channels, so whether you love the NHL, NBA, MLB, or all of the above in addition to your NFL fandom, Fubo has you covered. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but all new customers get a seven-day free trial first.

Alternative for NFL Diehards: YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries all channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season, and now is home to NFL Sunday Ticket. If your favorite team is in a different market or if you just love NFL football that much, you can sign up for YouTube TV, bundle it with NFL Sunday Ticket, and save. You can save even more by adding NFL RedZone to your package and get all the NFL action you can possibly handle for less than getting them all a la carte.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

If bundles are the name of the game for you, then look no further than [Hulu + Live TV $].Plans start at $69.99 per month, and each comes with the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season on ESPN. It also gives users free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu shows like “The Bear” are instantly available with this service.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Note that only Sling TV’s Orange plan offers ESPN. If you sign up for Sling’s Blue plan, you’ll be missing out on ESPN, but you will have access to ABC, which will carry “Monday Night Football” games as well. Luckily, Sling is offering all new customers half off their first month of service. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for as little as $20 ($25 if you get all local broadcast channels), or upgrade to Sling Orange and Blue for $27.50 and not have to worry about switching between plans to see games on ESPN or NFL Network.

Sling would be much higher up this list if it offered ABC, NBC, and Fox in all major markets. As it stands, only select locales in the U.S. get all of these channels (minus CBS, which is not available on Sling) with their Sling subscription, and if they do they’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month.

