How to Watch 2023 NFL Games on NBC Without Cable

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting all summer for Sunday Night. Finally, “Sunday Night Football” is back on NBC for the 2023 NFL season. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be back every week of the season to cap off your Sunday of football-watching with some of the biggest games of the weekend. The NFL season opens with a Thursday night presentation of “SNF” featuring the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 and then the crew will be in its normal timeslot on Sunday, Sept. 10 for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

To help you find the best ways to watch NFL games on NBC, we’ve compiled all the live TV streaming services that have NBC on their channel lineups. This way, you can find the best option for you and watch the NFL season your way.

Unlike other national broadcast networks, five of the six major live TV streaming services carry NBC. Fortunately, customers can pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to see games live.

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for football fans who want to enjoy the games on NBC. DIRECTV Stream offers the most diverse channel lineup, including sports, news, and entertainment, for the best price. It also allows new users to sign up for three months of streamers like Max, SHOWTIME, and more for free.

Note that certain NBC affiliates may be subject to blackout due to the ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar. If your affiliate is affected by this dispute, here are a few other live TV streaming options you have available:

Fubo is a sports-focused streaming TV service that will allow users to watch the NFL on NBC, plus the conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. Fubo offers users national and regional sports channels, so whether you love the NHL, NBA, MLB, or all of the above in addition to your NFL fandom, Fubo has you covered. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but all new customers get a seven-day free trial first.

YouTube TV carries all channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season, and now is home to NFL Sunday Ticket. If your favorite team is in a different market or if you just love NFL football that much, you can sign up for YouTube TV, bundle it with NFL Sunday Ticket, and save. You can save even more by adding NFL RedZone to your package and get all the NFL action you can possibly handle for less than getting them all a la carte.

If bundles are the name of the game for you, then look no further than [Hulu + Live TV $].Plans start at $69.99 per month, and each comes with the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season on NBC. It also gives users free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu shows like “The Bear” are instantly available with this service.

Sling TV would be much higher up this list if it offered NBC, ABC, and Fox in all major markets. As it stands, only select locales in the U.S. get all of these channels (minus CBS, which is not available on Sling) with their Sling subscription, and if they do they’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month.

Now for the good news: Sling is offering all new customers half off their first month of service. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for as little as $20 ($25 if you get all local broadcast channels), or upgrade to Sling Orange and Blue for $27.50 and not have to worry about switching between plans to see games on ESPN or NFL Network.

If you’re not interested in signing up for TV services, you can also sign up for Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock will broadcast most of the games that air on NBC and will also exclusively stream the Week 16 game between the Bills and Chargers.

