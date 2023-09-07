How to Watch 2023 NFL Games on NFL Network Without Cable

NFL Network is the spot for all things NFL before, during, and after the football season. This year, NFL Network will air multiple international games, select Saturday tilts, and the “Holiday Classic” on Christmas Eve. So while the channel’s offering of games is smaller than all of the other outlets carrying games, the league’s own cabler is a must-have for football fans who want to start certain Sundays as early as humanly possible.

If you’re wondering how to watch these 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs, we’ve compiled all the live TV streaming services for you. This way, you can peruse your options and choose the best one for your situation.

How Cord Cutters Can Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network

How Cord Cutters Can Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network Best Choices to Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network

Best Choices to Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network Best Overall Choice: Sling TV

Best Overall Choice: Sling TV Sports-Themed Alternative for Watching the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network: Fubo

Sports-Themed Alternative for Watching the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network: Fubo Alternative for NFL Diehards: YouTube TV

Alternative for NFL Diehards: YouTube TV Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV What NFL Games are Airing on NFL Network?

How Cord Cutters Can Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network

This may shock you, but a network dedicated to America’s most popular sport is pretty popular. As such, five of the six major live TV streaming services carry ABC. Fortunately, customers can pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to see games live.

Best Choices to Stream the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network

Best Overall Choice: Sling TV

For watching NFL Network, we recommend Sling Blue. Sling offers all new customers half off their first month of service. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for as little as $20 ($25 if you get all local broadcast channels), or upgrade to Sling Orange and Blue for $27.50 and not have to worry about switching between plans to see games on ESPN or NFL Network.

Be advised that Sling TV does not offer NBC, ABC, and Fox in all major markets. As it stands, only select locales in the U.S. get all of these channels (minus CBS, which is not available on Sling) with their Sling subscription, and if they do they’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month.

Top Alternative to Sling for Watching the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Pick for Bundlers to Watch the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network: Hulu + Live TV All channels needed to watch 2023 NFL preseason

Subscription includes Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ at no extra cost Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Sports-Themed Alternative for Watching the 2023 NFL Season on NFL Network: Fubo

Fubo is a sports-focused streaming TV service that will allow users to watch the NFL on NFL Network, plus the conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. Fubo offers users national and regional sports channels, so whether you love the NHL, NBA, MLB, or all of the above in addition to your NFL fandom, Fubo has you covered. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but all new customers get a seven-day free trial first.

Alternative for NFL Diehards: YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries all channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season, and now is home to NFL Sunday Ticket. If your favorite team is in a different market or if you just love NFL football that much, you can sign up for YouTube TV, bundle it with NFL Sunday Ticket, and save. You can save even more by adding NFL RedZone to your package and get all the NFL action you can possibly handle for less than getting them all a la carte.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

If bundles are the name of the game for you, then look no further than [Hulu + Live TV $].Plans start at $69.99 per month, and each comes with the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season on NFL Network. It also gives users free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu shows like “The Bear” are instantly available with this service.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Next Best Choice: DIRECTV STREAM

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for football fans who want to enjoy the games on NFL Network but who have other interests as well. DIRECTV Stream offers the most diverse channel lineup, including sports, news, and entertainment, for the best price. It also allows new users to sign up for three months of streamers like Max, SHOWTIME, and more for free. Note that DIRECTV Stream only offers NFL Network as an add-on, meaning you will have to spend a bit more to get the station but it comes with a wide variety of other stations for when football is not on.

Note that certain local affiliates may be subject to blackout due to the ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar. If your favorite affiliate is affected by this dispute, here are a few other live TV streaming options you have available:

What NFL Games are Airing on NFL Network?