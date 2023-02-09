How to Watch 2023 NFL Honors Awards Ceremony Live Online Without Cable

There may still be one game left to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, but for most players, it’s time to relax and start physically preparing for next year. There’s still one important piece of league business to attend to however; the 12th annual NFL Honors, which take place Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC , NFL Network , and livestreaming on Peacock . The awards celebrate the best players and coaches in the game and their achievements in the previous year. You can watch NBC with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 NFL Honors Awards Ceremony

Live, from the gorgeous Symphony Hall in sunny Phoenix, Arizona, comes the 12th annual NFL Honors. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Grammy and Emmy-award winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

A new ranked voting system will debut for the Associated Press’ end-of-season awards featured at NFL Honors. Announced by the AP on Nov. 18, 2022, a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL will rank their top five picks for MVP and top three picks for other awards. This process will more seamlessly allow for AP to name second- and third-place finishers.

Check out a full list of Honors to be awarded at this year’s ceremony.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

