How to Watch 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Week Live Without Cable

The NFL's annual all-star game is a bit of a letdown every season. Players are afraid to go all-out and risk injuries in a meaningless contest, which usually leads to lifeless and dispirited Pro Bowls. But this year, the league has turned the event on its head, stretching out its events to fill several days and making the game a series of flag football competitions instead! Pro Bowl Week starts Thursday, Feb. 2 on ESPN, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 5.

How to Watch 2023 Pro Bowl Week

ESPN will be the exclusive home of skills competitions taking place Thursday, Feb. 2. The rest of the week’s Pro Bowl coverage can be streamed on ESPN+ in addition to linear channels.

About 2023 Pro Bowl Week

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will feature NFL stars participating in 7-on-7 Flag football for the first time and eight highly entertaining and made-for-television skill competitions. The games begin Thursday, live in primetime, with five skill challenges: Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (three games), multiple-part Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, and the first round of the Best Catch.

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will have cumulative scoring starting on Thursday and leading up to the Flag football games on Sunday.

Scoring for The Pro Bowl Games works in the following way:

The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team’s overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events.

The winning conference from each of the first two Flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, for a total of 12 available points.

Points from the skills competitions and first two Flag games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final Flag game, which will determine the winning conference for The Pro Bowl Games.

The AFC squad will be coached Peyton Manning (head coach), Ray Lewis (defensive coordinator) and Diana Flores (offensive coordinator), while the NFC team will be led by Eli Manning (head coach), DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) and Vanita Krouch (offensive coordinator).

ESPN personalities such as Mina Kimes, Pat McAfee, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and more will be on hand to offer analysis.

Check out a full schedule of the week’s events below!

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Thursday, Feb. 2 7 p.m. Skills Competitions ESPN Sunday, Feb. 5 3 p.m. Pro Bowl Flag Football Games ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Pro Bowl Week on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Pro Bowl Week using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

