How to Watch 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII in Spanish Live for Free Without Cable

The biggest game of the entire NFL season is here, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are ready to square off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Spanish-language viewers can catch the game on FOX Deportes, ensuring they don’t miss a single run, pass, or turnover in this world championship matchup. There’s still time to grab a few last-minute snacks before the game starts, and there’s only one way to watch it in Spanish. You can watch with a .

How to Watch the 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Spanish

When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming:

Can you watch 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII in Spanish for free?

fuboTV is the only live TV streaming service that offers FOX Deportes, and fortunately, the service has a seven-day free trial. With your free trial, you can watch FOX Deportes on fuboTV. The one major issue with watching the Super Bowl on fuboTV is that for the third year in a row, the sports-focused streaming service has opted to celebrate the Super Bowl by eliminating its monthly subscription option for new customers.

In years past, the streamer brought the option back shortly after the Big Game, but if you sign up to watch the game in Spanish on FOX Deportes and you don’t cancel before your one-week trial is up, you will automatically be billed for three months.

The game will also be broadcast for free in 4K on the FOX Sports App on mobile devices and smart or connected TVs.

About Super Bowl LVII in Spanish

FOX Deportes will offer wall-to-wall coverage of Super Bow LVII between Kansas City and Philadelphia. The previous two Super Bowl broadcasts on FOX Deportes were the highest-rated Spanish-language cable telecasts in Super Bowl history, so you don’t want to miss this one.

The announcing team will be led by Adrian Garcia-Marquez, and he will be joined by two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva to call the game live. In all, FOX Deportes will feature nine hours of live coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, anchored by Spanish television legend Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros.

This year’s Super Bowl is one for the history books already. It features the first matchup of two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, but only one of them has been to the big dance before.

That would be Mahomes, who last won a title in 2020 when his Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts has never won a Super Bowl, but his Eagles most recently took the Lombardi Trophy home in 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII in Spanish?

You can watch FOX Deportes on fuboTV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.