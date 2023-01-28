How to Watch 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Live Online Without Cable

Want to take a glimpse into the future of football? Then tune in to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, this Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network . For many college football players looking to be drafted into the NFL, the Collegiate Bowl may be their last chance to shine on the field before draft season begins. If you’re interested in exciting on-field action as well as a chance to get a look at the potential professional stars of tomorrow, this game is a real can’t-miss event. You can watch NFL Network with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a post-season all-star game for college football players who are eligible for the NFL Draft. The game gives these professional hopefuls a chance to impress NFL scouts and coaches with their on-field prowess. But it’s not just a football game. It’s not just a game; it’s a week-long experience that teaches these players important lessons about the business and lifestyle changes that come with the shift from college to professional football.

With the bowl’s two teams being coached by titans of the game (pun intended) — former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher and Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George- the Collegiate Bowl is jam-packed with players to watch.

From players like Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who looks to regain the draft buzz he had early in the season before being plagued by injury, to Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who was a standout while playing for the Nittany Lions, there are plenty of interesting storylines to keep your eye on in this sure-to-be thrilling game.

Can you watch 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NFL Network as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with a free trial of fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl?

You can watch NFL Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Trailer