How to Watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is upon us at last! The games are the ultimate chance for the best in the NHL to show off their skills head-to-head, and rack up a few goals in the process! This year’s all-star game will follow the format of previous years: four teams with 11 players each will face off in three-on-three hockey in a single elimination tournament. How will your favorite players fare? You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game

About 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will feature teams representing each of the NHL’s four divisions for a total of 44 players. Rosters and captains were announced throughout January, including the final twelve players’ selection through the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote.

Fifteen players will make their NHL All-Star debut, including New York Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin and Dallas Stars’ forward Jason Robertson. Washington Capitals’ left-wing Alex Ovechkin, currently second in NHL career goals (812), returns for his eighth All-Star appearance joining Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau for his seventh All-Star appearance to represent the Metropolitan Division.

Players selected in the Fan Vote include the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche’s center Nathan MacKinnon, and Boston Bruins’ right-wing David Pastrnak, the league’s second goal leader (38) just behind Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (41).

Can you watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game with a free trial of fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

You can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

