How to Watch 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Live Online Without Cable

About 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL All-Stars Skills competition is a chance for players to settle once-and-for-all who the best in the league are. This year’s competition will feature several events, including three new contests introduced for the 2023 All-Star game.

ESPN’s John Buccigross will serve as the play-by-play announcer for each Skills contest with analyst Brian Boucher and a team of reporters from the benches and on the ice, including AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, and 2021-2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner P.K. Subban. In the studio, Steve Levy will be joined by Subban and Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Chris Chelios.

This year’s new Skills Competition events are:

Splash Shot : Taking place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, there will be eight shooters, two on each divisional team. Players will compete head-to-head and are required to hit all targets before attempting to dunk their opponents.

Pitch ‘n Puck : Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, six NHL All-Stars will play a par-4 course featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the competition. If there’s a tie for the fewest shots, the longest drive will determine the winner.

Tendy Tandem: One goalie from each division will be designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalie from a division will take a shot from a designated mark at a net. Three points will be earned if the shot goes in the hole, two points if the shot hits the in-net target and no points if the shot misses the net. The in-net goalie from the opposing division will face 3, 2 or 1 player(s), depending on the points earned by the shooting goalie. A save earns the in-net goalie the points, based on the number of players faced. The goalie tandem with the most total points.

There are four other events returning to the competition:

NHL Fastest Skater : A minimum of four players will skate a full lap around the ice. There will be two rounds. The preliminary round will determine which two players will participate in the final.

NHL Hardest Shot : A minimum of four players will compete to see who can shoot the puck the hardest.

NHL Breakaway Challenge : A minimum of four players and two goalies will compete in a “trick shot” competition, where a panel of judges will rate each shot on a 1-10 scale based on creativity. Props are allowed and encouraged.

NHL Accuracy Shooting: Eight players and four passers work together to break four destructible Styrofoam targets attached to the goal posts, one target in each corner. The four players who hit all four targets in the fastest times move on to the final.

Can you watch 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN+ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch ESPN+ on ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Trailer