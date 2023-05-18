How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals, Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers, Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearly over, but the NHL’s best still have to face each other in the Conference Finals series! The Eastern Conference Finals will be between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, and the series starts Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Which squad will advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, and which will have to go home knowing they made it one step short of the most important series of all? Find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)!

How to Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals

When: Starts Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Starts Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

GET $10 OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

About the 2023 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals

The Panthers and Hurricanes will face off in their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. After defeating the history-making Boston Bruins in seven games, the Panthers moved past the Toronto Maple Leafs in five. They will look to make their first Final appearance since 1996 and win the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup.

Aiming for the franchise’s second Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes shut down the New York Islanders in six and New Jersey Devils in five games to set up their second Eastern Conference Final appearance in five years. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal will be playing against his brothers Eric and Marc — both on the Panthers — for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Check out a broadcast schedule of the 2023 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thurs., May 18 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1 TNT Sat., May 20 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2 TNT Mon., May 22 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 3 TNT Wed., May 24 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 4 TNT Fri., May 26 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 5* TNT Sun., May 28 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 6* TNT Tues., May 30 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 7* TNT

{*} denotes if necessary

How to Stream 2023 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services