How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on DIRECTV STREAM

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals are coming to DIRECTV STREAM! Starting Saturday, June 3, users will be able to stream every game of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers on the service via TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS and truTV on most nights.

DIRECTV STREAM carries these three channels in each of its plans, which usually start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees. But new customers are getting a fantastic introductory offer from DIRECTV STREAM: $10 off per month for three months, a total value of $30. That’s after the standard five-day free trial, of course.

New users can also sign up for three free months of premium streaming services like Max with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. Add in the fact that the service carries more top sports, entertainment, and news channels than any other, and it’s hard to walk away from the value of a service like DIRECTV STREAM.

If you do intend to walk away from that value, no need to click away just yet. There are three other live TV services that will offer the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, and we’ve got details on each of them.

Top Alternative for Watching 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Hulu + Live TV TBS, TNT, and truTV included in the base plan

Free access to the Disney Bundle Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value) Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV TBS, TNT, and truTV included in Orange Plan

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

If you’ve cut the cord and aren’t looking back, but you’re not ready to jump into DIRECTV STREAM just yet, there are three other live TV services that will carry the Stanley Cup Finals this year. Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all offer TNT, TBS, and truTV, and further details about these platforms are available below.

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM for Watching 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect live TV service for users who want more. Its plans start at $69.99 per month, and you won’t have any difficulty finding TNT, TBS and truTV here. Hulu + Live TV customers also get the Disney Bundle thrown in free, so Disney+ and ESPN+ will be at your fingertips for no extra monthly cost.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Sling TV

If your decision to cut the cord was prompted by budgetary concerns, Sling TV is a great way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals this year. New Sling customers currently get 50% off, so you can start watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals on Sling for as little as $20.

New subscribers to Sling also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming device for a limited time. If you decide to go with Sling, stick with the Orange plan to get TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and carries TNT, TBS, and truTV in all markets, so you’ll be set to watch the 2032 Stanley Cup Finals on the service if you desire.

But because YouTube TV doesn’t come with all the fantastic extras that other services currently offer, it remains steadfastly last on our list. There’s no uniform free trial for all new users, and no free premium streaming services or devices thrown into your subscription. YouTube TV is still a good choice to watch the Knights-Panthers series, but it can’t beat Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.