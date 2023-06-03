How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers on Sling TV

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will clash in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals starting Saturday, June 3 on TNT, with simulcasts of most games also available on TBS and truTV.

Sling TV users will be able to watch every game of the series. Users on the Orange plan are set, as that package carries TNT, TBS and truTV. Sling Blue customers can switch to Orange at any time, and start watching the Stanley Cup Finals whenever they wish.

If you’re not a Sling customer yet, there’s never been a better time to sign up! The service is offering new customers 50% off their first month, plus a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite just for signing up! It’s the cheapest way to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, and you’ll get a new streaming player just for your troubles.

If you’re not subscribed to any live TV streaming service yet and would like to know your options past Sling TV for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, keep scrolling!

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Finals

More major cable channels than any other service

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

If Sling TV doesn’t seem like the perfect fit for you, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV will also be carrying the Turner Networks during this year’s Stanley Cup Finals. Check out the pros and cons of each service below.

Top Option for Streaming 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s top pick for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, especially if you’d rather skip Sling TV. New customers get a five-day free trial to the DIRECTV STREAM, after which plans normally start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees. But for a limited time, new users also get $10 off per month for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

DIRECTV STREAM also gives new users the choice of grabbing free, three-month trials of Max, STARZ, Cinemax, and more. Add that to the largest selection of top cable channels of any service, and it’s clear why DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best values available to watch the Knights-Panthers Finals.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the best service for users who like getting extra streaming subscriptions for free. Hulu + Live TV users get the Disney Bundle free, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are at your disposal as soon as you sign up. This service’s prices start at $69.99 per month, and each tier carries the channels you’ll need to see the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries TNT, TBS, and truTV, so it can certainly be used to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Its plans start at $72.99 per month.

What YouTube TV does not have, however, is enticing offers to get users to sign up. There’s no free trial that comes standard to all new customers, and no free equipment or streaming services built into your monthly price on YouTube TV. It doesn’t feature a special introductory offer either, which brings it to third on our list of Sling TV alternatives for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.