How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, Live For Free Without Cable

The stage is set, and the lights will be at their brightest as the Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL’s 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals. The series will start Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Which will survive the gauntlet and advance, and which will go home empty-handed to face a long offseason? Find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals

5-Day Free Trial $109.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals

The Golden Knights clinched their fourth appearance in the Western Conference Final since their inaugural season, becoming only the third franchise in NHL history to advance to the round before the Stanley Cup Final at least four times within their first six seasons. Vegas will again look to the scoring of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault, who delivered a natural hat trick in Game 6 to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers – the first by a Golden Knights player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski were difficult to contain in Dallas’ second round series against the Seattle Kraken, and will again try to push the pace against the Golden Knights. Goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was pulled early in a Game 6 loss, will aim to replicate his Game 7 outing in which he bounced back with a 21-save performance, gave up only one goal and improved to 24-2-3 this season in games after a loss.

The teams previously met in the conference finals in 2020, when the Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in five games, and Dallas’ current coach Peter DeBoer was the coach for the Golden Knights.

Check the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals below. All games appearing on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Platforms Friday, May 19 8:30 p.m. Game 1- Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Game 2 - Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, May 23 8 p.m. Game 3 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Thursday, May 25 8 p.m. Game 4 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday, May 27 8 p.m. Game 5 - Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – IF NECESSARY ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, May 29 8 p.m. Game 6 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars - IF NECESSARY ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wednesday, May 31 9 p.m. Game 7- Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – IF NECESSARY ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to Stream 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services