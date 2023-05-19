How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, Live For Free Without Cable
The stage is set, and the lights will be at their brightest as the Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL's 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals. The series will start Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals
- When: Starts Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Stream: Watch with streaming services
About 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals
The Golden Knights clinched their fourth appearance in the Western Conference Final since their inaugural season, becoming only the third franchise in NHL history to advance to the round before the Stanley Cup Final at least four times within their first six seasons. Vegas will again look to the scoring of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault, who delivered a natural hat trick in Game 6 to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers – the first by a Golden Knights player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Stars top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski were difficult to contain in Dallas’ second round series against the Seattle Kraken, and will again try to push the pace against the Golden Knights. Goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was pulled early in a Game 6 loss, will aim to replicate his Game 7 outing in which he bounced back with a 21-save performance, gave up only one goal and improved to 24-2-3 this season in games after a loss.
The teams previously met in the conference finals in 2020, when the Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in five games, and Dallas’ current coach Peter DeBoer was the coach for the Golden Knights.
Check the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals below. All games appearing on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Platforms
|Friday, May 19
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 1- Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m.
|Game 2 - Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 23
|8 p.m.
|Game 3 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Thursday, May 25
|8 p.m.
|Game 4 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Saturday, May 27
|8 p.m.
|Game 5 - Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – IF NECESSARY
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Monday, May 29
|8 p.m.
|Game 6 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars - IF NECESSARY
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Wednesday, May 31
|9 p.m.
|Game 7- Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – IF NECESSARY
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
How to Stream 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
All Live TV Streaming Services
