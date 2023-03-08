 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

March Madness is nearly upon us at last! But before the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament kicks off, each conference must hold its own tournament to determine which team will be automatically selected to enter March Madness. The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball tournament starts Wednesday, March 8 on Pac-12 Network and ESPN. Check below for a full schedule of games in the tournament, and watch them all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

No. 4 nationally ranked UCLA (27-4, 18-2) secured its sixth all-time No. 1 seed and will be seeking its fifth tourney crown (1987, 2006, 2008, 2014). The Bruins claimed their 32nd regular-season title by matching the Conference-record of 18 league wins set by Arizona last year.

No. 8 ranked Arizona (25-6, 14-6) will look to defend its 2022 title as the No. 2 seed thanks to its season sweep of USC. It marks the second straight year, and fifth time in tourney history (1987, 2011, 2014, 2022), that the Bruins and Wildcats enter as the Pac-12 Tournament’s top-two seeds. Eight tourney contests will air on Pac-12 Network, while the final quarterfinal and semifinal contests and the Championship Game will be broadcast on ESPN. Check below for a full schedule!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wednesday, March 8 3 p.m. Washington vs. Colorado Pac-12 Network
5:30 p.m. Washington State vs. California Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. Utah vs. Stanford Pac-12 Network
11:30 p.m. Arizona State vs. Oregon State Pac-12 Network
Thursday, March 9 3:00 p.m. UCLA vs. Game 1 Winner Pac-12 Network
5:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Game 2 Winner Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. Arizona vs. Game 3 Winner Pac-12 Network
11:30 p.m. USC vs. Game 4 Winner ESPN
Friday, March 10 9 p.m. Semifinal 1 Pac-12 Network
11:30 p.m. Semifinal 2 ESPN
Saturday, March 11 9:30 p.m. Championship ESPN

How to Stream 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Arizona State's Game Against No. 4 UCLA

