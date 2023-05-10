 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

The academic year might be just about over, but for the softball players of the Pac-12, the season hasn’t ended yet! The Pac-12 conference will hold its inaugural softball tournament starting Wednesday, May 10 on Pac-12 Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The tournament will feature every Pac-12 school that has a softball team slugging it out for the right to be called conference champion! You can watch the Pac-12 Softball Tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament

About 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament

Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium will serve as the host site for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament, which is set to make its debut from May 10-13, 2023. The four-day event will begin with one game between the eighth and ninth-place teams in the regular-season standings on Wednesday. That winner will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination bracket with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship being contested on the following three days. The winner of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament here!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Wednesday, May 10 9 p.m. Game 1: No. 8 Arizona vs. No. 9 Arizona State Pac-12 Network
Thursday, May 11 1 p.m. Game 2: No. 3 Utah vs. No. 6 California Pac-12 Network
3:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 7 Oregon State Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. Game 4: No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 1 Winner Pac-12 Network
9:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Oregon Pac-12 Network
Friday, May 12 7:30 p.m. Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner ESPNU
10:30 p.m. Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner ESPN2
Saturday, May 13 10 p.m. Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and Pac-12 Network

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of California vs. Arizona Softball

