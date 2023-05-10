How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

The academic year might be just about over, but for the softball players of the Pac-12, the season hasn’t ended yet! The Pac-12 conference will hold its inaugural softball tournament starting Wednesday, May 10 on Pac-12 Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The tournament will feature every Pac-12 school that has a softball team slugging it out for the right to be called conference champion! You can watch the Pac-12 Softball Tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium will serve as the host site for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament, which is set to make its debut from May 10-13, 2023. The four-day event will begin with one game between the eighth and ninth-place teams in the regular-season standings on Wednesday. That winner will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination bracket with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship being contested on the following three days. The winner of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wednesday, May 10 9 p.m. Game 1: No. 8 Arizona vs. No. 9 Arizona State Pac-12 Network Thursday, May 11 1 p.m. Game 2: No. 3 Utah vs. No. 6 California Pac-12 Network 3:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 7 Oregon State Pac-12 Network 7 p.m. Game 4: No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 1 Winner Pac-12 Network 9:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Oregon Pac-12 Network Friday, May 12 7:30 p.m. Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner ESPN2 Saturday, May 13 10 p.m. Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner ESPN2

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Pac-12 Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

