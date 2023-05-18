How to Watch 2023 PGA Championship Live Without Cable

Live from the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York comes the second of four yearly major championships in professional golf: the PGA Championship. This year’s tournament starts bright and early at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, and will be shown on ESPN, ESPN+, CBS and Paramount+. The PGA’s biggest stars will be on-hand to show off their best skills, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 PGA Championship

About 2023 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is one of the most important tournaments for a golfer to do well in. Winners are automatically invited to play in the other major tournaments for the next five years, and are eligible for the PGA Championship for life.

With more than 230 hours of live play across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations as golf’s second major of the year unfolds at the historic New York venue.

The first two rounds of the PGA Championship will unfold exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, before shifting to CBS and Paramount+ for the second two rounds. Jim Nantz, CBS Sports’ golf anchor, will host the network’s coverage from the 18th tower for that network, while Scott Van Pelt will handle the coverage for ESPN. ESPN will also offer an alternative broadcast during select hours of all four days of the tournament, hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins of the “Matty and the Caddie” podcast.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Thursday, May 18 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. First Round ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Holes – 14, 15, 18 ESPN+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. First Round ESPN Friday, May 19 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Second Round ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Holes – 14, 15, 18 ESPN+ 1– 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN Saturday, May 20 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Third Round ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Group 3 (one in morning) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Group 4 (one in morning) ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Third Round ESPN Noon – 7 p.m. Featured Holes – 14-15-16 ESPN+ 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round CBS/Paramount+ Sunday, May 21 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Final Round ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Group 3 (one in morning) ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Group 4 (one in morning) ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Final Round ESPN 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Final Round CBS/Paramount+ Noon – 7 p.m. Featured Holes – 14-15-16 ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 PGA Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 PGA Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, and ESPN+.

